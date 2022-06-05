The Editorial Board: Limits on tickets, other changes helped to make Outer Harbor concert a success

The T-Pain concert at the Outer Harbor on Sunday did not begin or end in disaster. Concertgoers were able to get in and out of the venue without too much trouble, pleasing both management and ticket holders. Moreover, the event served as a demonstration for more to come and as a prelude to the controversial opening of the planned amphitheater, a short distance away.

Normally, a concert would not garner much attention apart from the quality of the music and performance, but, logistically, this event held greater meaning.

The concert capacity was limited to 4,500 people, which is approximately the same number planned for the other shows coming this summer to the Lakeside Event Lawn. Parking was less of a problem than those unfamiliar with the site expected. On Sunday night, parking in the large lot by the vacant Terminal A building and street parking on the boulevard proved to be more than sufficient. Even more impressive is that half of the lot, which holds around 800 vehicles, appeared to have been emptied a short 20 minutes after the show’s conclusion.

The Buffalo Waterfront Management Group made the right decision in limiting pre-sales at the Lakeside Event Lawn to about half the number sold for a show in August 2021. That show perhaps fueled the fears that concerts at the Outer Harbor would result in chaos as drivers attempted to exit the venue. The show, by rapper Rick Ross, produced stalled traffic and long delays for drivers ready to get home.

Other improvements at Sunday’s event included increased staffing, a Buffalo traffic officer directing cars out of the lot and nine Allpro Parking attendants. Concertgoers also found plenty of parking along much of the length of Fuhrmann Boulevard, which has a capacity of approximately 750 spaces.

Another contributing factor to the relatively calm logistical scene is that the three-act program meant that T-Pain did not appear on stage until 8:30 p.m., some 3 1/2 hours after the doors opened, resulting in staggered arrival times. It also helped that it was a Sunday night before Memorial Day and other potential attendees may have opted for other activities.

Even though the venue can hold many more than 4,500 people, the Waterfront Management Group limited the number of tickets available. Lauren Moloney Ford, the group’s general manager, said there are no plans to go beyond 5,000 tickets for any of the scheduled concerts this summer. It’s a good move that will help to make the performances more attractive.

There were a variety of suggestions from concertgoers and there is always room for improvement. But this “test event” should allay any number of concerns by those who insist that the planned amphitheater, under construction and expected to open in summer 2024, will result in unimaginable traffic congestion.

