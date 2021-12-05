The Editorial Board: Licensing requirement is needed to curb Buffalo's unsavory debt collection industry

The City of Buffalo, as well as Yonkers and New York City, all require licenses for collection agencies. An agency existing within Buffalo city limits, or that solicits Buffalo consumers, must obtain a license through the city’s Department of Permit and Inspection Services.

But that leaves vast amounts of territory in the state in which debt collection shops are unencumbered by license requirements.

Fanelli also did business with other agencies, selling debts and placing debts for collection. One of those firms, according to James’ office, is Midway Resolution Services LLC, which the state says defrauded and harassed consumers by using call spoofing and impersonating government officials.

A new front in debt collecting opened just last week. New rules from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau allow collectors to send messages to consumers on social media. Collection agencies have to identify themselves as such, but they can attempt to connect by sending a friend request.

Collection agencies may also email and text message debtors but must offer a chance to opt out.