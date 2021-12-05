The Editorial Board: Licensing requirement is needed to curb Buffalo's unsavory debt collection industry

A debt collector who works in Williamsville is winding down his businesses as part of a settlement with the state Attorney General’s Office.
The announcement from Attorney General Letitia James detailed some of the reprehensible tactics that James says Andrew Fanelli’s companies used in dealing with consumers. James’ office reviewed call recordings made by the company that showed collectors making false threats of legal action, wage garnishment or suspension of driver's licenses, among other tactics. Fanelli agreed to a ban from all future consumer debt collection and to pay a fine of $1.2 million.
A statement from James noted that “illegal debt collectors have used Buffalo as their hub of operations for illicit conduct for years.”
Sound familiar? A story in June by The News’ Dan Herbeck and Lou Michel examined reasons for the Buffalo region’s reputation as an epicenter of fraudulent debt collection. An unnamed staffer from the Attorney General’s Office cited two factors: inexpensive office space and the state’s lack of a licensing requirement.
It’s about time that mandatory licensing becomes a reality for debt collection, a needed business in which bad actors give our region a black eye. State Sen. Brian Kavanagh, D-Manhattan, sponsored a bill to require licensing in the state. It stalled in the Senate last spring. Lawmakers from Western New York, knowing our region’s reputation, should sign on to give the bill a push when the Legislature reconvenes in January.
The City of Buffalo, as well as Yonkers and New York City, all require licenses for collection agencies. An agency existing within Buffalo city limits, or that solicits Buffalo consumers, must obtain a license through the city’s Department of Permit and Inspection Services.
But that leaves vast amounts of territory in the state in which debt collection shops are unencumbered by license requirements.
Fanelli also did business with other agencies, selling debts and placing debts for collection. One of those firms, according to James’ office, is Midway Resolution Services LLC, which the state says defrauded and harassed consumers by using call spoofing and impersonating government officials.
A new front in debt collecting opened just last week. New rules from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau allow collectors to send messages to consumers on social media. Collection agencies have to identify themselves as such, but they can attempt to connect by sending a friend request.
Collection agencies may also email and text message debtors but must offer a chance to opt out.
The collection industry says the rules changes were overdue to keep up with technology. We think it will take some of the “social” out of social media, which already is awash in bot accounts, phishing artists and catfishers, among other forms of fraud.
April Kuehnhoff, a staff attorney at the National Consumer Law Center, told National Public Radio that the expanded avenues for collecting debts could give criminals new ways to go after victims’ money.
“I have actually already gotten my first spam debt collection email even before the new rules took effect,” Kuehnhoff said. “So certainly we should anticipate more bad actors who are trying to scam people into paying them money on alleged debts.”
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will need to keep close watch as the new rules take effect, ensuring that sufficient guardrails are in place.
At the state level, licensing requirements would not make debt collection fraud disappear, but would add a level of protection that would make it harder for the scammers to take advantage of their prey.
• • •
