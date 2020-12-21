The Editorial Board: Let's do our part to put Bills fans in the stands

Tavern owners in Erie County’s Covid-19 orange zone must have been near tears after the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East division crown Saturday night. Many a fan would have crowded into their local pub to raise a glass or two if these were normal times.

There is much to celebrate, including the fact that a Bills playoff run gives our divided Western New York community a cause that unites us.

To have a limited number of fans inside Bills Stadium for the team’s first playoff game would be icing on the cake, one that has been baking for 25 years. After a season of fan-free football inside the stadium, we endorse the effort to have fans present if it can be done safely, but focusing on that issue should not overshadow the main event – a home playoff game and chance to make a Super Bowl run.

The last thing we need is for safety protocols around a Bills game to turn into a political football. Want the state Health Department to sign off on the Bills’ plan to have fans at the stadium? Western New Yorkers must help make it happen.