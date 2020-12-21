The Editorial Board: Let's do our part to put Bills fans in the stands

Tavern owners in Erie County’s Covid-19 orange zone must have been near tears after the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East division crown Saturday night. Many a fan would have crowded into their local pub to raise a glass or two if these were normal times.
There is much to celebrate, including the fact that a Bills playoff run gives our divided Western New York community a cause that unites us.
To have a limited number of fans inside Bills Stadium for the team’s first playoff game would be icing on the cake, one that has been baking for 25 years. After a season of fan-free football inside the stadium, we endorse the effort to have fans present if it can be done safely, but focusing on that issue should not overshadow the main event – a home playoff game and chance to make a Super Bowl run.
The last thing we need is for safety protocols around a Bills game to turn into a political football. Want the state Health Department to sign off on the Bills’ plan to have fans at the stadium? Western New Yorkers must help make it happen.
First, we need to continue doing everything we can to lower our infection and hospitalization rates from Covid-19. We know the fundamentals: Wear a mask, limit our interactions with others. The large gathering of fans greeting the Bills at the airport early Sunday was not an encouraging sign. Many wore masks, but they were anything but socially distant. A pandemic demands restraint even when we desperately want to let loose.
Even if fans are allowed in the stadium, tailgating should be forbidden – on public or private property. Grilling outdoors may be safe for the small group that constitutes your household, but once table-jumping, condiment-squirting fans have a few too many adult beverages, they are likely to let their guards down and give Covid-19 an all-access pass to their tailgate parties. Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo medical school, puts it bluntly: “I’d definitely have no tailgating. That would be the greatest risk, quite frankly.”
Another way to ruin a good football game would be for the mask-less protesters who like to demonstrate against the “tyranny” of government restrictions marching in parking lots at One Bills Drive, straining the resources of law enforcement and security officers who are trying to keep order for the fans who just want to enjoy a football game.
The pandemic and the presidential election have sharpened the political divisions in our community. The Bills’ superlative season offers a chance to rally together around the team’s pursuit of a championship. While the pandemic has kept our stadium empty, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Bills have made our hearts full.
After the many trials of 2020, the Bills’ success can be a source of optimism for Western New York and Bills fans everywhere. Even for individuals who have suffered terrible losses this year, playoff football can at least be a welcome distraction.
Dr. Russo, the infectious diseases chief at UB, says he is confident that fans would comply with safety rules in order to see a Bills game in person.
If fans prove him right, that would be a fine way to start 2021.
• • •
