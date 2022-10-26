The Editorial Board: Letitia James for attorney general

Four years ago, Letitia “Tish” James might have seemed doubtful to those who wondered whether the endorsed Democratic candidate for attorney general could remain independent of a then-popular governor. They might also have wondered if her vow to take on former President Donald Trump would distract her from the more mundane duties of the office.

The needn’t have worried. Not only has James proved her independence from former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in releasing a damaging report about his conduct and performance, but she has done more. James has been relentless, from the recent settlement with the Buffalo Diocese over child sexual abuse to consumer fraud, debt collection, housing, lead paint, bad landlords, restitution, environment and a host of other subjects, including data breaches and cryptocurrencies.

She recently issued a report requested by Gov. Kathy Hochul following the racially driven May 14 Tops shooting. It holds social media outlets accountable for distributing content designed to incite hatred or violence.

James’ opponent, Republican Michael Henry, has a platform that includes tackling crime, corruption and the rising cost of living in New York, but does not provide a strong case for becoming the next state attorney general. Henry, who began his career in the mortgage industry before returning to law school and gravitating toward commercial litigation work which he continues, should be encouraged to remain engaged on the issues, particularly his complaint about one-party control of the state.

For now, that one-party setup benefits those such as James. But she has set her sights on both Democrats and Republicans. Her pursuit of Trump has been dogged and evidence-driven.

Henry insists, unlike previous attorneys general, he would not be bothered if he never ascended to the governor’s office. James, who in December 2021 ended a brief campaign for governor, said she wants to complete her work as attorney general. It would include any number of cases and represent the state at a time “when we find ourselves challenged as a republic.” On the ballot, according to her, are crucial issues of democracy; women’s rights and the environment. Voters should not doubt her sincerity but also bear in mind the natural springboard the office provides.

James said she did not realize four years ago that she would be in the spotlight. But attention came as her office launched an investigation of the Trump organization, sparked by the testimony of his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. It would have been an abdication of her responsibility, James contended, to ignore the testimony and facts, particularly since most of his real estate holdings are in the city and state of New York. The investigation centers on allegations that Trump reported differing values of assets between 2010 and 2021, depending on their impact on his bottom line.

Other issues James has confronted head-on include public safety, gun violence and lack of mental health services. She stresses that one cannot talk about crime in isolation and limit it to bail reform. As the state attorney general, she has removed 3,500 guns from New York State’s streets through gun buybacks. Her office has joined with law enforcement to take down gangs and stop individuals who traffic in illegal guns and drugs. She settled the largest case involving manufacturers and distributors of opioids, resulting in a settlement of $1.5 billion. The money will be distributed to organizations to provide treatment, beds, prevention, etc.

James has continued to focus on public safety while managing to tackle a range of issues, not the least of which is the former president. But she has also demonstrated an ability to keep her focus on grassroots issues affecting the lives of everyday individuals and businesses. For these reasons, James deserves another term.

• • •

