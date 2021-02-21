The Editorial Board: Let’s roll out welcome mat for Blue Jays, whose return would be enhanced by fans

When the Toronto Blue Jays played their home games in Buffalo last year, the games would have been the hottest ticket in town – if there had been any tickets.

Cardboard cutouts were the closest thing to fans that Major League Baseball allowed in the stands in 2020, due to Covid-19 precautions. The Blue Jays this week said they are considering playing at least some of their 2021 home games at Sahlen Field this year.

Buffalo Niagara would roll out the red carpet, unless the Jays prefer blue, to have major league games here that fans could attend. New York State rules announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo permit arenas and stadiums to sell tickets up to 10% of capacity. In Sahlen Field, that would be about 1,700 tickets per game.

The Blue Jays will open the regular season at their spring training home in Dunedin, Fla., playing their first two homestands there.

When they move north, Buffalo is their most likely destination, for part or all of the season.