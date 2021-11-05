The Editorial Board: Lesson in democracy – an elections worker commits an error and no one blows it out of proportion

We see that happening elsewhere, most infamously in last year’s presidential election. Then-President Trump had made clear that he would claim fraud if he lost the election, then did it – and continues to do it, even though not a shred of evidence supports the lie.

State Republican officials professionally and bravely defended the election results. They knew who won and who lost in their states. Even a preposterous “audit” in Arizona confirmed that Joe Biden won the state, to the point of expanding his margin of victory.

Yet, Trump still shouts the lie, which has become an article of faith among many Republicans. His reckless slanders and incessant self-regard are shaking the confidence of many Americans in the fairness not just of that election, but any election.

It’s happening again in New Jersey. There, the Republican loser of a close gubernatorial election not only refused to concede, but implied – without evidence, of course – that fraud may have occurred.

“You can report any perceived or real irregularity to the voter integrity hotline set up by the NJGOP,” Jack Ciattarelli said in a desperate video appeal. Preliminary results show that Ciattarelli won 48.5% of the vote to the 50.8% won by incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy.

The performance was pathetic.