The Editorial Board: Legislature tallied big accomplishments, wisely leaving some business unfinished

The 2021 session of the New York State Legislature ended last week with a rush of bills winning passage, but several significant ones left on the table. Some were better left undone pending further review.

In criminal justice reforms, the Less is More Act made it through the Legislature, sending it to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s desk. The law will reduce incarceration due to technical parole violations such as being late for a parole meeting, a common sense change.

Lawmakers held off passing the Clean Slate Act, which would have sealed criminal records after several years of incarceration for individuals convicted of misdemeanors and many felonies. While many individuals who have served their time deserve to turn the page, the bill raised too many concerns.

While the bill did not apply to sex offenders, it would seal the records of people who have completed prison terms for murder, kidnapping, assault and domestic violence crimes, among others. Employers looking to fill a vacancy in child care, elder care or public transportation, for example, should know whether a candidate has an offense like that in his or her background.