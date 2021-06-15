The Editorial Board: Legislature tallied big accomplishments, wisely leaving some business unfinished

The 2021 session of the New York State Legislature ended last week with a rush of bills winning passage, but several significant ones left on the table. Some were better left undone pending further review.
In criminal justice reforms, the Less is More Act made it through the Legislature, sending it to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s desk. The law will reduce incarceration due to technical parole violations such as being late for a parole meeting, a common sense change.
Lawmakers held off passing the Clean Slate Act, which would have sealed criminal records after several years of incarceration for individuals convicted of misdemeanors and many felonies. While many individuals who have served their time deserve to turn the page, the bill raised too many concerns.
While the bill did not apply to sex offenders, it would seal the records of people who have completed prison terms for murder, kidnapping, assault and domestic violence crimes, among others. Employers looking to fill a vacancy in child care, elder care or public transportation, for example, should know whether a candidate has an offense like that in his or her background.
A better approach could be modeled on Michigan’s Clean Slate law, which took effect in April. In Michigan, nonviolent misdemeanors will be expunged after seven years and some felonies after 10 years, but most violent crimes, criminal sexual conduct and driving offenses connected to alcohol are not eligible. We think fraud, especially white-collar fraud, should remain open as well.
The New York Health Act, a proposal for single-payer health care, did not come up for a full vote in the Assembly. The bill would provide coverage to all New Yorkers, with no copays, deductibles or premiums. A progressive income tax would fund the system.
Containing costs in health care remains an elusive goal, but a single-payer system is not the answer. Raising taxes on the wealthy has diminishing returns in our high-tax state whose population has been in decline. Through the states and federal government, taxpayers already fund the Medicaid system, which provides access to care for low-income households.
The Democratic supermajority in both the Assembly and Senate achieved several of its top priorities earlier in the session, including raising taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers and approving the legalization of mobile sports betting and adult-use marijuana.
There is a long way to go before we know if the state will realize its revenue goals from the cannabis program, which will take a year or two to get off the ground.
The Legislature passed a reasonable gun control measure that makes it easier to sue gun manufacturers who sell firearms to illegal gun traffickers. Rising reports of gun violence in the country during the past 18 months make any effort to reduce the number of illegal guns on the street worth pursuing.
Unlike other states that are trying to make voting more difficult – and make it easier for partisan actors to dispute or change results that they don’t like – New York is moving to make the patriotic act of casting a ballot more accessible to all citizens. The Legislature passed two bills that affirm that commitment.
One bill, if signed by the governor, will require counties to open more poll sites for early voting. The other addresses the weekslong wait for ballots to be tabulated that took place in some races last year. It allows county election boards to start counting absentee ballots as they come in and then tabulate them on Election Day.
The governor should not hesitate in signing these pro-democracy bills into law.
