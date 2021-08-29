The Editorial Board: Legislature should give Hochul authority to require vaccinations in state schools

As the state and country cope with a lack of workers for millions of job openings, the combination of rising Covid infections and formal approval of the Pfizer vaccine leaves some 20 million New Yorkers lacking a critical position: a governor able to make urgent decisions quickly.

It’s why the State Legislature – unused and unequipped to taking swift action – needs to vest Gov. Kathy Hochul with the authority previously given to Andrew Cuomo. She may not need it as long as her predecessor had it, but she needs it now.

Buffalo Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash implied as much in a meeting last week with The News Editorial Board. While he implemented a mask mandate for city schools before Hochul announced a similar statewide requirement, he said he is unwilling to implement a vaccine mandate on his own authority. We’d be content if he did – employers have the right to make those decisions – but it’s not unwise for him to look for higher authority over so sensitive a matter in a public entity.