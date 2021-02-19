The Editorial Board: Legislators should review Cuomo’s use of pandemic powers, but not take them away

Providing centralized authority is essential during a public health crisis, especially as Washington sat on the sidelines. Even some conservatives acknowledge the point (see columnist Michael Gerson, a former aide to President George W. Bush).

Those extraordinary powers are scheduled to last until April 30, but some legislators, fed up with Cuomo, want to curtail that authority. They should leave it alone for the moment and consider what changes might be appropriate starting May 1.

The fact is that the pandemic remains a threat. Even as infection rates and hospitalizations fall, and vaccines become more available, new, more infectious strains of the virus are circulating. Some of them may be more virulent. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the most trusted national expert on Covid-19, recently said that Americans should be wearing masks for several more months.