The Editorial Board: Legislators should review Cuomo’s use of pandemic powers, but not take them away

As pressure rises on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo over his misreporting of nursing home deaths from Covid-19, it is essential for legislators of both parties to distinguish between that failure and the separate question surrounding the additional powers they gave the governor to manage a still-dangerous public health crisis. Failure to do so may be counted in New Yorkers’ lives.
Legislators would be remiss not to examine the issue of how the administration reported nursing home deaths. They would be reckless to unilaterally cut off Cuomo’s ability to respond quickly to changing conditions.
It wasn’t news that New York was reporting the deaths of nursing home residents differently from many other states. In October, PolitiFact New York ruled a Cuomo statement on nursing home deaths “mostly false” and included this explanation from the state: “New York’s health commissioner, Howard Zucker, has defended the administration’s approach, and said the state does not want to double count deaths – attributing a single death to a nursing home and a hospital.” New York’s counting wasn’t a secret.
Significantly, it didn’t change the total number of deaths, but it made New York’s performance in nursing homes look better than it was. Its pointlessness is evident in the fact that the combined figures put New York at about the national average of pandemic-related deaths among nursing home residents.
But a recent report by New York Attorney General Letitia James and the leaked discussion by Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, has lit a political firestorm.
Republicans call for Cuomo’s head. Even Democrats express anger. The FBI and prosecutors from Brooklyn are looking into related issues, possibly including the governor’s memo requiring nursing homes to take back hospital patients, even if they were Covid-positive.
On that score, Cuomo has said – and the attorney general’s report confirms – that the state’s order was consistent with the federal government’s guidance that “nursing homes should accept residents they would have normally admitted, even if from a hospital with COVID-19 …” (from page 36 of the attorney general’s report, “Nursing Home Response to COVID-19 Pandemic”). Cuomo later reversed that directive.
But the lack of transparency around the number of nursing home deaths is separate from the way Cuomo exercised power to keep New Yorkers alive and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.
Lawmakers granted Cuomo authority to make critical decisions, understanding that the state’s response had to be nimble. They retained the power to override any of those decisions and, it’s significant to note, they never have.
Providing centralized authority is essential during a public health crisis, especially as Washington sat on the sidelines. Even some conservatives acknowledge the point (see columnist Michael Gerson, a former aide to President George W. Bush).
Those extraordinary powers are scheduled to last until April 30, but some legislators, fed up with Cuomo, want to curtail that authority. They should leave it alone for the moment and consider what changes might be appropriate starting May 1.
The fact is that the pandemic remains a threat. Even as infection rates and hospitalizations fall, and vaccines become more available, new, more infectious strains of the virus are circulating. Some of them may be more virulent. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the most trusted national expert on Covid-19, recently said that Americans should be wearing masks for several more months.
That means the state still needs to be able to respond quickly to changing conditions and – face it – Legislatures don’t do anything quickly. Lawmaker can – should – review the governor’s use of this power as already provided in the law, but don’t restrict his ability to react to the pandemic’s life-threatening developments.
Politics is a poor excuse to play with New Yorkers’ lives.
