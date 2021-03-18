The Editorial Board: Legislators rejected proposed changes, but the Erie Canal's problems remain

Lake Erie must be protected from the destructiveness these species can bring, including threatening the existence of native fish by eating their food. Indeed, it’s a problem that requires the attention of all eight Great Lakes states, as well as the Province of Ontario.

Invasive fish species and certain types of seaweed and floating plants can damage the ecology of the lakes, which is why interrupting parts of the canal was studied as an option and cannot be ruled out in the future.

The bill rejected by the Legislature would have abolished the Canal Recreation Commission, an advisory group that includes private citizens. The commission has not met since 2017.

Two groups, the Canal Society of New York State and the Canal New York Marketing & Business Alliance, praised the decision to drop the bill, saying they would work with the Legislature to assure the canal “continues to be a vital contributor to the economic and recreational vitality of communities throughout the Erie Canalway corridor.”

The opening of the nearly 200-year-old canal created a shipping route that caused commerce to blossom in Buffalo and New York City, but today it is used for tourism and recreation. Its days as an important economic driver are behind it.