The Editorial Board: Legislators rejected proposed changes, but the Erie Canal's problems remain

The future of the Erie Canal presents legitimate challenges that need to be addressed. Giving the canal a new name is not high on the list. Protecting it, and the Great Lakes, from invasive species is.
The New York Power Authority had already dropped the idea of rebranding the Canal and the Erie Canalway Trail as the “Empire Line” before the Assembly and State Senate this month rejected the authority’s proposals to create a powerful new board to oversee the canal. Still, that early idea shows a tone-deafness when it comes to recognizing the canal’s role in history.
The rejected name change, along with a plan to study closing parts of the canal to stop the spread of invasive species, raised the ire of preservationists and businesses who helped persuade legislators to abandon the proposals that were part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s budget amendments.
There was little public input on the proposals from residents and businesses located near the canal. While the time wasn’t right for the Power Authority’s plan, the proposals and the concerns that motivated them aren’t going to disappear. Invasive species are a major concern along the canal.
The list of non-native or “introduced” species that have been found in the canal includes alewife, Asian carp and Asian clam, Eurasian watermilfoil, round goby, sea lamprey, tench, water chestnut, white perch and zebra mussel.
Lake Erie must be protected from the destructiveness these species can bring, including threatening the existence of native fish by eating their food. Indeed, it’s a problem that requires the attention of all eight Great Lakes states, as well as the Province of Ontario.
Invasive fish species and certain types of seaweed and floating plants can damage the ecology of the lakes, which is why interrupting parts of the canal was studied as an option and cannot be ruled out in the future.
The bill rejected by the Legislature would have abolished the Canal Recreation Commission, an advisory group that includes private citizens. The commission has not met since 2017.
Two groups, the Canal Society of New York State and the Canal New York Marketing & Business Alliance, praised the decision to drop the bill, saying they would work with the Legislature to assure the canal “continues to be a vital contributor to the economic and recreational vitality of communities throughout the Erie Canalway corridor.”
The opening of the nearly 200-year-old canal created a shipping route that caused commerce to blossom in Buffalo and New York City, but today it is used for tourism and recreation. Its days as an important economic driver are behind it.
Members of the public who want input will need to give serious thought to the real need for changes.
