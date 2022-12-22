The Editorial Board: Legislation would restore sanity to the judicially broken foreclosure law

The Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act, which passed both chambers of the Legislature will help protect countless New Yorkers, who may otherwise be held in limbo because of an unfortunate Court of Appeals ruling from last year. That decision essentially granted lenders unfettered power to move the goal posts on the foreclosure process.

Gov. Kathy Hochul should sign the bill.

Until recently, there was a six-year deadline for mortgage lenders to proceed with or withdraw foreclosure lawsuits. The landmark 2021 New York Court of Appeals decision, “Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Engel,” allows lenders more flexibility in the foreclosure process, particularly regarding the statute of limitations.

As Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, who is a cosponsor of the bill, summarized: By putting defaulted homeowners in limbo, the ruling creates uncertainty for individuals, the legal system and the house market. Homeowners may think the foreclosure process is over because six years has passed, only to find out that banks can restart the process and get a fresh six-year deadline. “It is not good for our community,” Ryan said.

Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns, who has joined forces with the Western New York Law Center to attack the problem of zombie houses, agrees. Kearns, who previously served in the Assembly, encouraged the governor to sign the bill.

As the county clerk said, resetting the rules and filing multiple actions in an attempt to evade the statute of limitations – because the lender has failed to prosecute a case – is unacceptable. The longer cases sit idle, the less likely the borrower would be able to recover from the debt, which continues to mount.

Kate Lockhart, vacant and abandoned property program director at the Law Center, understand the problem. Once three months have passed without payment, lenders may “accelerate” the process and demand full repayment of the outstanding debt. Nevertheless, the servicer continues to charge interest and fees against that account.

For homeowners with older cases where there were errors in the foreclosure process, not only has the debt hung over their heads for maybe 10 years, but has grown as interest and fees may have accrued. It is not fair, she said, to punish homeowners for the inaction or error of a bank or its attorney.

The Law Center has spoken to dozens of homeowners who have no idea who their current servicer is, or what bank to make payments to, or who have not heard from anyone. Even worse, no lender has completed a foreclosure so these homeowners cannot move on, working toward a clean financial slate.

The statute of limitations is long established New York State law. It exists in other consumer debt cases to protect consumers from abuse. Having these foreclosure cases pop up, 15 to 20 years following a default, is unconscionable. The governor should see the urgency in protecting homeowners.

Bank advocates insist that the legislation would cause institutions to lose the ability to negotiate with the homeowner. However, the Law Center points out that this bill is not a radical shift and does not change anything that was already standard practice in New York State.

In fact, the legislation prevents exploitation of a loophole that came out of an appellate court ruling that inadvertently revives countless foreclosure actions that were previously barred by the statute of limitations.

New Yorkers should not live under the shadow of a never-ending statute of limitations caused by bank error. The Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act allows New Yorkers to get on with their lives when they have done nothing wrong to delay foreclosure.

