The Editorial Board: Legislation to restrict charter schools in Buffalo hurts families who want better

City of Buffalo parents deserve educational choice other than currently being offered in the traditional public schools. Unfortunately, legislation prohibiting the approval of any new charter schools within Buffalo as of July 1 inhibits educational opportunity.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes has introduced the legislation, saying that the city has reached a saturation point with charter schools. It’s a disappointing assessment.

The Urban Think Tank agrees. The group is composed of local pastors, attorneys and community leaders who have taken a stand against the proposed state legislation, and rightly so. Charter schools have always been an alternative for parents, especially those who could not afford private school education.

The Buffalo School Board voted last month not to renew the charters for Enterprise and Westminster charter schools. Westminster Community Charter School will revert to district control.

Both schools scored poorly in English and math but, to be fair, the low percentages were similar to Buffalo Public Schools. The troubles run deep throughout the two systems but one – charters – is being held to account.