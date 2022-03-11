The Editorial Board: League has no choice but to suspend Falcons player who gambled on games

We have noted before that sports gambling, like consuming alcohol, should be done by adults and in moderation, and it does represent a danger to anyone prone to addictive behavior. But it’s not going away, not with the tax revenue it brings in. And the reality is that it gives more fans a reason to watch football.

That being said, it’s more important than ever for the NFL to guarantee the integrity of its games. If there were any signs that gamblers were affecting outcomes, or that injury news or other inside information were being leaked to gamblers, the NFL’s money-making machine could come crashing down.

The NFL is not trying to “have it both ways’’ by accepting money from gambling companies and enforcing its prohibition on betting by players. It is enforcing the clear line of demarcation between bettors and football players.

• Ridley was not on the Falcons’ active roster when he placed the bets – he was on leave for mental health reasons – and could not have been trying to fix a game. He reportedly bet on some Falcons games, but never bet on them to lose. Isn’t the punishment too severe?