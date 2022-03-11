The Editorial Board: League has no choice but to suspend Falcons player who gambled on games

It’s practically a commandment for professional athletes: Thou shalt not gamble on your sport.
Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley violated the rule and the NFL suspended him for at least one full season. If that punishment does not fit the crime it’s because it’s too lenient. As NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a letter to Ridley: “There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success – and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league – than upholding the integrity of the game.”
Goodell’s ruling has been criticized by some sports commentators. We think some of the objections can be batted away like the Bills’ Jordan Poyer knocking down a New York Jets pass.
Some of the questions raised by critics and our responses:
• Isn’t the NFL guilty of hypocrisy after it has embraced sports betting and entered into lucrative partnerships with gambling companies and casinos?
The league does have commercial partnerships with companies that encourage betting on football. It also forbids its players from partaking in those bets. Those are not two opposing ideas – they are connected ones.
In May 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a federal law prohibiting sports betting was unconstitutional, opening the door to widespread legalized gambling. All of the major sports leagues have commercial deals with gambling companies, arrangements that enrich the leagues and the players.
We have noted before that sports gambling, like consuming alcohol, should be done by adults and in moderation, and it does represent a danger to anyone prone to addictive behavior. But it’s not going away, not with the tax revenue it brings in. And the reality is that it gives more fans a reason to watch football.
That being said, it’s more important than ever for the NFL to guarantee the integrity of its games. If there were any signs that gamblers were affecting outcomes, or that injury news or other inside information were being leaked to gamblers, the NFL’s money-making machine could come crashing down.
The NFL is not trying to “have it both ways’’ by accepting money from gambling companies and enforcing its prohibition on betting by players. It is enforcing the clear line of demarcation between bettors and football players.
• Ridley was not on the Falcons’ active roster when he placed the bets – he was on leave for mental health reasons – and could not have been trying to fix a game. He reportedly bet on some Falcons games, but never bet on them to lose. Isn’t the punishment too severe?
Betting on his team to win is better than betting on it to lose, but either way represents a problem. Ridley was not taking money from gamblers to throw games on the field, but he could have been in contact with teammates and obtained inside information to shape his bets. That’s a third rail that a player must never touch.
• The NFL made an example of Ridley because he’s not a superstar player. The league would not have suspended Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes or Cooper Kupp for that long, right?
We don’t know for sure but the NFL did suspend Brady four games in 2015 for his role in the Deflategate scandal. And in 2012, the NFL suspended New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and star linebacker Jonathan Vilma, among others, for an entire season after the Bountygate scandal in which Saints players were offered cash bonuses for injuring opposing players. Those were high-profile names who served time for their transgressions.
The message is clear to members of the Bills and all NFL players: There is zero tolerance for putting the integrity of the game at risk.
