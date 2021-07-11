The Editorial Board: Law limiting driver’s license suspensions takes smart approach to settling fines

A sensible new state law in New York gives a break to those unable to pay their fines for traffic violations. Rather than suspending the licenses of potentially hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers, the law creates a new payment plan system.

Thousands are seeing their driving privileges restored after the law took effect on June 29. That’s not so much an amnesty program as it is a renegotiation. Those who commit an infraction, such as speeding or failure to stop at a red light, do not get their fines forgiven, but they do get their drivers licenses back. Under the payment plan, the driver must pay $25 a month, or 2% of his or her net monthly income, whichever is higher.

The practice of taking away driving privileges from those unable to pay was an example of the high cost of being poor. Individuals whose licenses are suspended due to unpaid fines are often unable to get to work. That deprives employers of workers at a time when they are in short supply and prevents people from earning a living. The residual effect of that can be more members of the working poor driving with a suspended license, which is both dangerous and illegal. The Driven for Justice Coalition says that 75% percent of suspended drivers continue to drive.