The Editorial Board: Law limiting driver’s license suspensions takes smart approach to settling fines

A sensible new state law in New York gives a break to those unable to pay their fines for traffic violations. Rather than suspending the licenses of potentially hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers, the law creates a new payment plan system.
Thousands are seeing their driving privileges restored after the law took effect on June 29. That’s not so much an amnesty program as it is a renegotiation. Those who commit an infraction, such as speeding or failure to stop at a red light, do not get their fines forgiven, but they do get their drivers licenses back. Under the payment plan, the driver must pay $25 a month, or 2% of his or her net monthly income, whichever is higher.
The practice of taking away driving privileges from those unable to pay was an example of the high cost of being poor. Individuals whose licenses are suspended due to unpaid fines are often unable to get to work. That deprives employers of workers at a time when they are in short supply and prevents people from earning a living. The residual effect of that can be more members of the working poor driving with a suspended license, which is both dangerous and illegal. The Driven for Justice Coalition says that 75% percent of suspended drivers continue to drive.
“That could be considered a crime,” Kate Adamides, New York State director of the Fines and Fees Justice Center, told Spectrum News. “If they did that enough times, it could become a felony. So this became a fast track for criminalizing poverty.”
According to Driven for Justice, nearly 1.7 million driver’s license suspensions were issued in New York between January 2016 and April 2018. And suspension rates were nine times higher for people living in poor communities than those in higher-income areas.
In Buffalo’s 14215 ZIP code, there were 5,071 license suspensions in 2016, according to Driven by Justice. That’s about 12.7% of the estimated 40,000 residents in that ZIP code, which covers a large portion of the East Side.
By contrast, the 14221 ZIP code, primarily Amherst and Williamsville, had 545 suspensions that year, about 1% of the area’s 53,555 residents.
The New York Driver’s License Suspension Reform Act was sponsored in the Senate by Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo. It smartly takes a restorative, rather than punitive, approach.
“New York is laying a foundation for accountability while simultaneously lifting hundreds of thousands of individuals out of an overwhelming cycle of debt and fear,” Kennedy said in a news release.
Those who commit other offenses, such as driving while intoxicated or failing to pay child support, will still face suspension of their licenses. The same goes for those who fail to appear in court for answering a traffic summons, though the new law is more lenient.
The Department of Motor Vehicles must issue two notices before suspending the license of those who fail to appear. Those who do receive such a suspension can clear it just by requesting to do so at a DMV office or traffic court.
Kennedy and the law’s sponsor from the Assembly, Democrat Pamela Hunter of Syracuse, can be proud of writing legislation that makes traffic violators take responsibility but without criminalizing those who are poor.
