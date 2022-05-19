The Editorial Board: Law enforcement is wisely responding forcefully to intimidation, threats of violence

The pigs are rolling in the slop. Or maybe that’s an insult to pigs.

Reprobates among us have tried to frighten or intimidate others in the area since the horrendous and racist massacre of 10 innocent people at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday. It is a predictable, if depressing, outgrowth of the crime, but it is drawing an appropriately aggressive response, in Erie County from the District Attorney’s Office and, in Niagara County, from the Sheriff’s Office.

“Let this case send a message out there to any tough guy or anyone who wants to be cute out there in sending messages or threatening anyone,” DA John Flynn said after a court hearing in Buffalo. “I will find you and I will arrest you and I will prosecute you.”

It is a message that needs to be heard. There’s never a time to tolerate the kinds of actions that have been reported since Saturday, but in the aftermath of the historically cruel and bloody crime at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, it is important for everyone of good heart to speak up, particularly those with the ability to respond.

Someone on Sunday had called two Buffalo businesses – Bocce Pizza and Southern Tier Brewery – threatening violence and alluding to the killings at Tops. Police arrested Joseph S. Chowaniec, 52, of Buffalo, charging him with making a terroristic threat.

Chowaniec is familiar to law enforcement. His arrest history includes robbery while impersonating a police officer and fleeing from police in a high-speed chase that caused property damage.

On Tuesday, at a Tops on Elmwood Avenue, police were called because a man was harassing a customer and threatening employees. Andrew Marsh, 33, was charged with a felony count of making a terroristic threat and a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both he and Chowaniec face the possibility of seven years in prison, if convicted.

Meanwhile, in Niagara County, someone painted a racist and violent message on a fence behind the home of a mixed-race family in the Town of Niagara. Johnny Parks saw the hateful graffiti on his fence Monday morning. “Who would do something like this?” he remembered thinking. The immediate answer: Someone police should pursue.

They are. Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said his office is treating the vandalism as a hate crime and has a potential suspect.

In another context, it might be easy to overlook offenses such as these. Harassment and even racism are common occurrences in the lives of communities. It is impossible to give every one of them the priority they deserve. But, sometimes it’s a forewarning.

Right now in Western New York, emotions are raw. It’s hard to differentiate between miscreants who are just mean-spirited and those whose misbehavior might escalate dangerously.

The suspected shooter in Saturday’s racist attack, Payton Gendron, had previously alluded to killing, either himself or others. It got the system’s attention, but his actions didn’t allow any legal response, Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak said.

That changed on Saturday. Law enforcement is wisely on alert.

• • •

