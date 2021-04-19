The Editorial Board: Late, as usual, but Niagara Falls gets its mind right on Tubman statue

The failure to produce a statue to the anti-slavery hero Harriet Tubman is unfortunate but not surprising in Niagara Falls. Maybe with a new effort and a new administration, the city can begin to turn things around.

The City Council made a down payment on that possibility last week, when it unanimously, if belatedly, voted to allocate $67,242 in Niagara River Greenway money to cover the local match for a $201,725 state grant.

But it’s been six years since the state offered the grant to erect a statue to Tubman, who led escaped slaves to freedom across the river from Niagara Falls to Canada. As 2020 expired, so did the grant, with no statue built or even designed.

It was a head-shaking oversight. The city now has a well regarded museum – the Underground Railroad Heritage Center – where the statue was to be placed. The building marks the American side of the old bridge that offered the final steps to freedom.

Fortunately, Mayor Robert M. Restaino has persuaded state parks officials to extend funding for another year and on Wednesday the City Council covered the local match. With that, there may be some reason for optimism.