The steadfast families of Continental Flight 3407 have done it again, joining with both Republicans and Democrats to push back on an effort to cut back on the “1,500-hour rule” for training airline pilots.

Good for them all. Even better for those of us in the air – and on the ground.

The families lost loved ones in the Feb. 12, 2009, crash in Clarence that claimed 50 lives. Since then, they have not rested, traveling to Washington, D.C., to push through – and then to protect – air safety reforms.

Yet, from the start, some elected officials and industry leaders have tried to weaken those hard-won improvements. The families wouldn’t have it. With help from the local congressional delegation and a critical endorsement from “Miracle on the Hudson” hero Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the law has survived.

It just did so again, with freshman Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy taking the lead on an amendment to a bill that would otherwise have weakened the 1,500-hour rule. With bipartisan help – from Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer – the important and effective standard was preserved.

It was a cagey strategy against longtime and powerful Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri who, like Langworthy, is a Republican. Graves is powerful. He chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and wanted to allow pilots to substitute 250 hours of flight simulator time for part of that experience requirement, up from the current 100 hours.

Langworthy is not yet powerful. But he is cagey.

Placing Langworthy as the lead of the amendment – it was originally seen as a Higgins effort – was smart politics. Together with Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Canandaigua Republican, the trio of House members vigorously pushed back on Graves’ attempt.

Schumer also threw himself into the House ring, in calls with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York City Democrat. Jeffries also voted for the Langworthy amendment and against the wishes of the top Democrat on the Transportation Committee.

The bipartisan fashion in which the amendment passed was remarkable on its own. The final vote on Langworthy’s amendment was 241-191 and included support from such political opposites as progressive Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and conservative Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Now the matter moves to the Senate, where Schumer has shown unwavering support for the families and the law he helped pass. He will push back on changes suggested by two more conservative lawmakers.

The families and the entire Western New York delegation have done the work of the angels for those who count on returning safely to ground after their flights. They dare not lose focus.