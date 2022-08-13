The Editorial Board: Langworthy in the GOP's 23rd District primary

Several primary elections and one special election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Following are endorsements in two races affecting different versions of the 23rd Congressional District – the existing district, in which a special election will be held, and a Republican primary in the newly redrawn 23rd District.

All of the existing district’s registered voters may cast ballots in the special election, while voting in the primary is restricted to the new district’s registered Republicans. Other primaries, for Democrats and Republicans, are also on area ballots. We urge you to vote, regardless of whom you support.

The choices in the 23rd Congressional District’s Republican primary are simultaneously regrettable and straightforward. Erie County Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy is at least qualified for the seat and could grow into it.

His opponent, Carl Paladino, is unfit for any public office, let alone a seat in the nation’s House of Representatives. After more than a decade in the public eye, he has shown no sign of learning from his many egregious mistakes or otherwise developing as a thoughtful representative of anyone.

The winner of the primary will face Democrat Max Della Pia in the November election. Della Pia, of Tioga County, is also running in the Aug. 23 special election.

Neither of the GOP candidates has the good sense of the Republican running in the existing district’s special election. Joe Sempolinski is thoroughly conservative, but he acknowledges that Joe Biden was legitimately – if, in his view, regrettably – elected president in 2020. That, alone, sets him apart in these cross-eyed times.

Both Langworthy and Paladino have waded deep into the adulation of Donald Trump, which may make them popular among some Republicans, but says nothing for their ability to cope with reality. That’s what a member of Congress needs to do if he is to do the best possible job for his constituents.

Plainly, Langworthy has the better chance of meeting that reasonable standard. He knows politics, suggesting that he accepts the need to negotiate with his adversaries (even if he doesn’t say so). If he wins and he makes the most of the position, he will be far more likely than Paladino to provide able representation to the district.

Paladino was, and remains, a political bomb-thrower. Not only would he pour salt into the nation’s political wounds, he would be an embarrassment to the good people of his district – the New York version of Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene. Three of the district’s town Republican leaders have said as much, on the record, and with good reason.

A cursory overview: Paladino has praised Adolf Hitler for his magnetism. A Facebook post falsely implied that maybe the killing of 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket was some kind of “false flag” operation by the very government he seeks to join. He has regularly insulted minorities, including Asians, the Black women he served with on the Buffalo School Board (the sisterhood, he called them), and even former first lady Michelle Obama, whom he likened to a gorilla.

His temper gets in his own way, as it would that of his constituents. He threatened Republican leaders in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca because they had the good sense to endorse Langworthy. This is the man who began his campaign by boasting of his talent for “getting at the core issues and being able to explain them properly and getting consensus on them.” He doesn’t seek consensus; he breathes division.

Indeed, Paladino’s campaign promises more of the disorder that has plagued the country since the campaign of 2016. That strategy may serve an insatiable ego, but it comes at the expense of the district. Surely we have learned that much over the past six years – or the past few days.

Neither candidate accepted our invitation to meet with the editorial board. We are less than shocked at that, but the two candidates’ differences are sufficiently stark to allow an easy recommendation. Orchard Park Republican leader Harold Fabinsky said it clearly: “Nick will do it skillfully, with dignity, and will never embarrass himself or us.”

That’s the hope. Langworthy is, by far, the better choice.

• • •

