The Editorial Board: Landmark the Turtle to protect this essential symbol of region’s indigenous heritage

Designed in the shape of a powerful Haudenosaunee icon and once filled with the sounds of traditional music, pow-wows and colorful Native-created art, the former Native American Center for the Living Arts, aka Turtle, which opened in 1981, has been vacant since 1995.

Hopes for its resurrection have risen and fallen over the years and now the city of Niagara Falls is making a stand to preserve it. The city’s Historic Preservation Commission is considering local historic landmark designation for the structure, based not on its age, but upon its architectural and cultural significance. If granted, the designation will prevent any effort to demolish the structure.

The three-story, 67,000-square-foot building was designed by Arapaho architect Dennis Sun Rhodes to look like a large turtle, its geodesic shell roof pierced with triangular skylights in the form of an eagle. The shape of the building references the Haudenosaunee story that North America was created on the back of a giant turtle.

Prominently located at 25 Rainbow Blvd., its head peering toward the upper Niagara rapids as the river prepares to plunge over the brink, visitors to the Falls must wonder what this building is and why it’s there.

If the owner of the structure, Howard Milstein’s Niagara Falls Redevelopment, has its way, visitors will continue to wonder, until the structure deteriorates to the point of its inevitable demolition.

A development company in name only, NFR has done little with any of the 200 acres it has owned in downtown Niagara Falls, including the Turtle property, since 1997.

Though the local preservation movement has surged over the past couple decades, leading to big saves and major reuse projects throughout Buffalo, Niagara Falls, unsurprisingly, has been left behind. It must be noted that the city lost much of its historic infrastructure under the guise of urban renewal in the 1960s.

This time, however, preservation groups are stepping forward, including Preservation Buffalo Niagara, which, as reported by the Niagara Gazette on Friday, has vowed to support and help strengthen the case for the Turtle. PBN will assist the Historic Preservation Commission in compiling data to support the landmarking, which is tabled until next month.

Even though the building is not historic under traditional definitions, if it were to be saved and redeveloped under its original purpose – that of telling the story of Haudenosaunee culture – it would join such sites as the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, two miles north on Main Street, and Youngstown’s Old Fort Niagara in weaving a rich and fascinating historic tapestry.

Together, these three sites could help explain the Niagara region’s important role in American history and culture. These are the stories that can attract, entertain and educate tourists and residents alike.

Ideally, other such institutions would follow.

Casinos, souvenir shops and boat rides have their place, but they’re not enough to make Niagara Falls the compelling international destination it ought to be.

By this time, nobody should need to be convinced that cultural tourism is a key element not just for attracting visitors but also for keeping them longer. Recent studies indicate it accounts for at least 39% of tourism arrivals; universities offer courses in cultural tourism as part of their hospitality curricula.

Landmarking the Turtle is a first step toward returning it to its role as a key element of the Niagara region’s story. Fortunately, the owner of the structure doesn’t have to be part of the landmarking effort; as expected, Niagara Falls Redevelopment has had no response to the proposed designation. Saying – and doing – nothing is standard operating procedure for this company.

That’s fine. Milstein should stand aside and let the landmarking of the Turtle proceed. And then he should hand the structure over when those who can preserve and develop it step forward.

