The Editorial Board: Land, water projects serve the region's interests in a healthy environment

A couple of environmental projects – one involving Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and the other the Western New York Land Conservancy – demonstrate the progress this area is making in the investment in the future of Western New York. Both will pay a long dividends.
The groups worked together for the success of the Western New York Wildway, a long-term project of the Land Conservancy. A $2 million grant, as reported in a News story, “will help connect and protect forests in the region, linking them with the more than 46,000 acres of state-owned land in the county.” It is the beginning of a project that will continue for decades, said the Conservancy’s executive director, Nancy Smith. It needs partners to succeed, she said, and among them is the Waterkeeper.
The Conservancy received the grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to permanently protect forests in the Black Creek-Angelica Creek watershed, by working with property owners. The grant protects the forests vital to public drinking water sources.
In addition, the Conservancy was awarded a $690,000 grant by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation to collect local native plant seeds, grow the plants and provide them to Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park. It is a way to build the capacity of the region’s native plants. The Conservancy, as well as other land trusts, is also working on issues of environmental equity, especially in our Indigenous community.
Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, meanwhile, is working on a $2.2 million project to cut a new channel for Cayuga Creek in Niagara Falls. The effort will reduce flooding in nearby neighborhoods while protecting native plants and animals.
It is about restoring the ecosystem and righting the wrongs of past decades when channel was cut into the creek. Restoration should help mitigate some flooding. At issue is a wetland area between Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard that belongs to the town. The Weber Family gifted the land, valued at $250,000, to the Town of Niagara. The family also owns the adjacent Cayuga Village mobile home park.
Both efforts combine well with other big projects, including those aimed at cleaning the Buffalo and Niagara rivers. All are evidence that more resources toward such projects is a recognition of the importance of our fresh water and the developing blue economy that is crucial to this region’s future.
• • •
