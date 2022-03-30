The Editorial Board: Land, water projects serve the region's interests in a healthy environment

A couple of environmental projects – one involving Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and the other the Western New York Land Conservancy – demonstrate the progress this area is making in the investment in the future of Western New York. Both will pay a long dividends.

The groups worked together for the success of the Western New York Wildway, a long-term project of the Land Conservancy. A $2 million grant, as reported in a News story, “will help connect and protect forests in the region, linking them with the more than 46,000 acres of state-owned land in the county.” It is the beginning of a project that will continue for decades, said the Conservancy’s executive director, Nancy Smith. It needs partners to succeed, she said, and among them is the Waterkeeper.

The Conservancy received the grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to permanently protect forests in the Black Creek-Angelica Creek watershed, by working with property owners. The grant protects the forests vital to public drinking water sources.