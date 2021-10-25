The Editorial Board: Land trust’s forthright admission should set standard for projects that won’t fly

We don’t want to overstate this. It’s possible that, somewhere in the long history of the world, the leader of a large project pulled the plug on it in a painful acknowledgement that the organization wasn’t up to the task.

It’s not the normal thing. Normal is plowing ahead, anyway, or making some other excuse or finding a scapegoat. Yet, the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust owned up to its error when it realized it wasn’t up to the housing project it had signed on to early this year. It had to have been a disappointing moment, but for that forthright call, it deserves the community’s thanks.

The ambitious plan had been to build 50 affordable housing units in the East Side neighborhood, providing a path to ownership for its residents. It would have included a 42,000-square-foot apartment building with below-market rents affordable to those earning less than 50% or 60% of the area median income.

The land trust, then under the leadership of Democratic mayoral nominee India Walton, had signed an agreement with Southern Tier Environments for Living, or STEL, to pursue the $20 million project jointly, using low-income tax credits to finance the development.