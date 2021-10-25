The Editorial Board: Land trust’s forthright admission should set standard for projects that won’t fly

We don’t want to overstate this. It’s possible that, somewhere in the long history of the world, the leader of a large project pulled the plug on it in a painful acknowledgement that the organization wasn’t up to the task.
It’s not the normal thing. Normal is plowing ahead, anyway, or making some other excuse or finding a scapegoat. Yet, the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust owned up to its error when it realized it wasn’t up to the housing project it had signed on to early this year. It had to have been a disappointing moment, but for that forthright call, it deserves the community’s thanks.
The ambitious plan had been to build 50 affordable housing units in the East Side neighborhood, providing a path to ownership for its residents. It would have included a 42,000-square-foot apartment building with below-market rents affordable to those earning less than 50% or 60% of the area median income.
The land trust, then under the leadership of Democratic mayoral nominee India Walton, had signed an agreement with Southern Tier Environments for Living, or STEL, to pursue the $20 million project jointly, using low-income tax credits to finance the development.
It was always going to be a difficult project, relying on a complicated financing package built around tax credits. But it also ran into the concerns of newer and more cautious board members, conflicted with the new, interim director’s philosophy and drew complaints from neighborhood residents who protested that they had not been consulted.
In the end, it went nowhere. The land trust’s new interim Executive Director Stephanie Simeon, acknowledged that the organization had bitten off more than it could chew and in a July 19 email to STEL’s executive director, she asked to back out of the deal.
“I believe it’s clear that the agreement signed by then Executive Director: India Walton and President Zaid Islam was premature due [to] their inexperience with complex housing projects of this scale,” Simeon wrote in the email, which was obtained by The News. “Therefore we are asking to dissolve our agreement.”
No excuses, no what-abouts – just a forthright admission of inability to do the job. Imagine if that was standard operating policy for all public projects.
It surely wasn’t a desirable result, and Walton should pay a political price for carelessly raising hopes, draining STEL’s resources and failing to understand what she was taking on. But Simeon understood the facts, faced them and acted. With that, she saved everyone from worse troubles down the road.
• • •
