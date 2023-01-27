The Editorial Board: Lancaster shows how municipalities can reclaim lost identities

Small-town charm is making a comeback.

And hard work is paying off for Lancaster Mayor Lynne Ruda and other community leaders who, like her, believe that the village of Lancaster can revitalize its historic downtown, which was harmed over the decades by both unforeseen disasters and deliberate planning mistakes.

A well-deserved $4.5 million grant from the state’s New York Forward program will help Lancaster continue the projects it began in 2016, including the restoration of its central business district. Not many of New York’s once-thriving small towns and villages get second chances to undo the mistakes of midcentury urban renewal, but thanks to visionary leadership, Lancaster is wisely positioned to use this funding.

It has already accomplished so much, including the re-creation of its West Main Street streetscape, which had been partially destroyed in the '60s by fire and then replaced in 1970 with a large superstore (which closed within a year) and a four-acre parking lot.

A new West Main Street now runs between Lancaster’s main drag, Central Avenue and Aurora Street with a roundabout at the end. And the acreage in between – where the superstore and its lot had been – is in the process of being filled in with walkable mixed-use development, complete with bike lanes and green space.

Supersizing is just as unhealthy in rural villages as it is on fast-food menus. One obvious reason is that once the tenant of a 150,000-square-foot big box store leaves, it’s necessary to find – i.e., beg – another gigantic entity to move in. A small storefront may regrettably become vacant, but it leaves a viable commercial block behind.

There are many other reasons human-scale development is preferable – aesthetics, alone, is enough justification for most of us.

The viability of America’s small towns is threatened by many factors but one major issue is that they often lose their personalities, as chain stores dominate the business districts, historic structures are torn down and bland developments replace real neighborhoods.

Lancaster, which was founded in 1849, seems to be protecting its identity; it instituted two historic preservation districts and continues to restore density – including residential units – to its commercial core.

As of June, at least a dozen new storefronts had opened in Lancaster’s central business district. Ruda indicates that the new state funds may be used to extend that streetscape and make historic restorations to such structures as the Lancaster Opera House.

In assessing the momentum that’s powering Lancaster’s revitalization, it makes sense to consider how other small municipalities in Western New York are dealing with similar challenges. Niagara County’s seat, Lockport, has recently been making good use of its undeniable attractions – such as the presence of the Erie Canal and the city’s remaining historic architecture – to attract new development. Like Lancaster, Lockport was the victim of disastrous urban renewal mistakes in the '60s and '70s, which leveled much of its downtown. For decades, acres of urban prairie marred its central business district. Lockport has begun to recover. Small-scale, mixed use projects have entered the mix; more are needed.

There’s no “one-size-fits-all” solution to maintain a healthy small-town ecosystem. Another newly announced recipient of a New York State grant, Dunkirk, is contemplating adding an indoor water park and improvements to its marina. That makes sense: The small city is bounded on the north by Lake Erie. Water is part of its personality.

In many ways, Western New York derives its identity just as much from the character of distinctive towns and villages like East Aurora, Williamsville, Hamburg and Lancaster as it does from its urban center, Buffalo.

Any state largesse that strengthens the ability of these places to thrive within their own communities as well as attract the interest of visitors from near and far is heartily welcome.

Especially when the community in question knows what it’s doing.

