The Editorial Board: Lancaster’s revitalization creates new faith in a charming village’s life

Once upon a time, every small town or village had its Main Street, where residents could shop, visit the library and trade news with friends. Sadly, too many of those charming hubs have been lost. The businesses that filled their quaint storefronts are gone, leaving deteriorating structures behind. Or worse, historic streetscapes have been demolished, leaving acres of bleak vacant lots that look worse than the “eyesores” they’ve replaced.

The village of Lancaster has escaped such a fate, thanks largely to the efforts of local developer Tom Sweeney. Working with Lancaster Mayor Lynn Ruda, Bank of Buffalo and other partners, Sweeney has helped transform both vacant structures and empty lots into a revitalized business district that includes plenty of residential space as well as all the amenities that make village life so appealing.

Much of the money to implement this revitalization came from New York State, as well as from private entities. There’s some poetic justice in that, as 1970s-era urban renewal projects, which were instrumental in replacing human-scale streetscapes with monolithic structures, also received state and federal funding. Such a structure was torn down in the early years of Lancaster’s village renewal project.

That removal made it possible to open up a dead-ended Main Street and develop 4½ acres of vacant land left behind after a fire sometime around 1960. Sweeney has built new, architecturally appropriate structures on that land, with more to come, all filled with residential and retail units. Bike and pedestrian infrastructure, as well as parkland, are also in the plans.

As with many once-thriving villages throughout the United States, the mid-20th century was not kind to Lancaster. It took enormous determination, collaboration and dedicated work to get to this place. Kudos have to go to previous mayors, developers and others who helped spur two decades of transformation in Lancaster.

Wisely, the village implemented a local historic preservation district in 2014, just in case another urban renewal movement comes along. It’s also encouraging that there’s already a waiting list for the new apartments on West Main Street, ensuring that the key ingredient in any municipal development project – people – will be there to shop, work and play.

• • •

