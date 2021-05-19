The Editorial Board: Lack of school board candidates makes case for mergers or other efficiencies

One might have thought that, with all the upheaval over the past year, voters would have found full slates of candidates in Tuesday’s school board elections. They didn’t.
When Cheektowaga voters went to choose members of their school boards, there weren’t enough candidates to fill the slots. The reasons are uncertain, but almost certainly include this ridiculous fact: The town is home to five school districts. Four of them – Cleveland Hill, Cheektowaga-Sloan, Cheektowaga Maryvale and Depew – held their elections as usual. But in the Cheektowaga Central School District, no one filed petitions for the one open seat. It was filled when Yvonne Douglass drew 31 write-in votes.
Many factors may have influenced that depressing occurrence, but it seems inevitable that with five districts cramming the town, leadership and other resources are liable to be spread thin. In that, the town offers a microcosm of one of New York’s long-standing problems, not just with education, but with all local governance: there’s too much of a good thing.
Cheektowaga, like many other places, would benefit from reconfiguring its school districts. It is, admittedly, not an easy task given the facts of union contracts, administrative practices and other matters but, on its face, five districts is too many. The inability to attract even one school board candidate in Cheektowaga Central underscores the point. So does this: It’s the second consecutive year that Cheektowaga Central lacked enough candidates to fill the openings.
Much of the problem could be solved by simply reducing the number of school districts to leverage the power of critical mass. It’s not a new idea. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo proposed it several years ago.
And back in 2018, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz pushed for areas such as Cheektowaga to consolidate their school administrations. There was a lot of upside. Schools would remain open. Sports teams would remain identified with their schools. Teachers and principals would keep their jobs. Only senior management would shrink, thereby lowering costs. Combined purchasing could have created other efficiencies. Cheektowaga districts already collaborate on expenses such as health insurance, school supplies and energy. Why not go further?
Poloncarz had also suggested merging the North Collins and Eden school districts. Tuesday’s voting also showed the value in that idea. Just one candidate filed for election in North Collins, where two seats were the ballot. Different issues from Cheektowaga may be in play, but the proposal still makes sense.
TThe idea was met with the predictable resistance in 2018, but it was one well worth pursuing. As the pandemic is brought to heel, Poloncarz and Cuomo should both renew the push and include Tuesday’s insufficiencies as part of the case.
• • •
