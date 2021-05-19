The Editorial Board: Lack of school board candidates makes case for mergers or other efficiencies

Much of the problem could be solved by simply reducing the number of school districts to leverage the power of critical mass. It’s not a new idea. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo proposed it several years ago.

And back in 2018, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz pushed for areas such as Cheektowaga to consolidate their school administrations. There was a lot of upside. Schools would remain open. Sports teams would remain identified with their schools. Teachers and principals would keep their jobs. Only senior management would shrink, thereby lowering costs. Combined purchasing could have created other efficiencies. Cheektowaga districts already collaborate on expenses such as health insurance, school supplies and energy. Why not go further?

Poloncarz had also suggested merging the North Collins and Eden school districts. Tuesday’s voting also showed the value in that idea. Just one candidate filed for election in North Collins, where two seats were the ballot. Different issues from Cheektowaga may be in play, but the proposal still makes sense.

TThe idea was met with the predictable resistance in 2018, but it was one well worth pursuing. As the pandemic is brought to heel, Poloncarz and Cuomo should both renew the push and include Tuesday’s insufficiencies as part of the case.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.