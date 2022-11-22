The Editorial Board: Lack of mental health care is tangled in the roots of a police shooting

Again and again, lack of mental health care leads to tragedy. That appears to have been a primary ingredient of Saturday’s fatal confrontation between Town of Niagara Police and a man who threatened officers and was shot dead, as his mother and 7-year-old son hid in a nearby bedroom.

Family members of Daniel D. Kachinoski, 40, acknowledge that Kachinoski struggled with mental illness and addiction, but they also said he was a devoted father focused on raising his young son. Today, they are devastated. They think police mishandled the matter.

Kachinoski, his mother and his son lived in his mother’s home on Chester Avenue. On Saturday, his mother had called police to try to calm an argument between her son and herself. But Kachinoski was angry and then enraged at the presence of the officers. Police, insisting that they had been called for a reason, refused his orders to leave.

Police body camera video shows that, amid screaming and swearing by Kachinoski, Officer Alex Wagner ordered Kachinoski to turn around so he could handcuff him. Kachinoski refused and a child began to scream.

Wagner drew his Taser and repeated his order. Kachinoski screamed for officers to leave and threatened them with a chair. Wagner drew his gun and Kachinoski grabbed an object that police say was a knife with a 10-inch blade. He lunged at police and was within a couple of feet of Wagner when the officer fired two shots, hitting Kachinoski in the neck and chest, police officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office concluded that officers had no choice but to shoot. The officers had tried verbal commands and less-lethal efforts to get Kachinoski to comply, Sheriff Michael Filicetti said on Monday. “I could tell you that based on what I have reviewed thus far, my initial assessment of this incident is that the officers had to protect themselves and others in the residence.”

The body camera video that police released on Monday appears to support that conclusion but, as required by state law in cases such as this, Attorney General Letitia James is also investigating. That’s appropriate and helpful. Maybe it will turn up ways that police could have better handled the situation – maybe not. Either way, it won’t solve the smoldering problem of a lack of mental health care, an issue that arises with disturbing regularity.

In April, Buffalo police officers faced an eerily similar confrontation, when a man in the grip of mental illness lunged at them with a knife despite their efforts to de-escalate the crisis. Police shot him, in that case wounding the man. School superintendents have raised alarms about lack of mental health care for students suffering from pressures that include social media bullying and, until recently, the stresses of pandemic isolation.

Asking police to respond to mental health calls always risks escalation. That’s not the fault of police who have been thrust in that role but, as some experts have observed, their mere presence can raise the stakes with someone already in a mental health crisis. But who else should Kachinoski’s mother have called?

There may never be an adequate answer to this kind of problem, but we can surely do better at providing better and more accessible mental health care and giving families greater ability to intervene when a relative refuses help.

That can be a slippery slope, but it might have kept Kachinoski alive and his son not traumatized by hearing the shots that killed his father.

