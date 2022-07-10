The Editorial Board: Lack of ‘common sense’ in shootout shows an urgent need for better training

It’s startling that it had to be said, but Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn went there last week: A circular firing squad, he observed, is a bad idea.

He didn’t use those exact words in commenting on the lack of “common sense” used by police during a high-speed pursuit and shootout in Buffalo earlier this year. But the metaphor applies, as officers encircled the suspect’s car and began firing at him.

Almost unbelievably, no one was killed, including two cops who were accidentally shot by comrades in the unfocused fury. It wasn’t for lack of opportunity. The near-catastrophe screams a need for remedial training, and not just by the officers involved.

The event unfolded in March, when a driver, identified by police as Kente Q. Bell fled a traffic stop in Broderick Park. That began a chase of nearly 30 minutes that included exchanges of gunfire and ended with three officers shot and Bell wounded in the hand, shoulder and “lower extremity.” He faces a number of charges, including five counts of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in Erie County Medical Center.

No police were charged, although, as Flynn took pains to observe, that doesn’t mean they acted sensibly. Among the problems he noted were:

• Two of the three police officers who were shot were struck by bullets fired by other cops.

One of them, Officer Christopher Wilson, was in the passenger seat of a patrol car when he was struck in the ballistic vest by a bullet fired by the officer who was driving. That officer had been shooting at the suspect from inside the vehicle and through what had been an intact windshield, Flynn said. Thankfully, Wilson was uninjured.

The other officer wounded by police bullets was struck as officers encircled the vehicle they were chasing and began shooting. Officer Joseph McCarthy was shot in the lower abdomen and spent nine days in the hospital.

The third police officer shot was Officer Trevor Sheehan who, police say, was shot in the side of the ear and bicep by the suspect.

• The other glaring problem occurred when a woman jumped out of Bell’s vehicle early in the chase. A police officer stopped to pick her up – then rejoined the pursuit, putting her at risk of injury.

In total, about 16 police officers fired their weapons during the incident, Flynn said, with about 80% of the shots fired at the end of the chase. Bell is believed to have fired at least 14 times. Amazingly, no bystanders were injured as that fusillade of bullets flew through the city streets.

It’s possible to understand, if not excuse, how this calamitous event transpired. As the suspect fired at police, he was plainly a risk to the safety of the community and the officers involved. Some response was necessary.

The problem seems to be the anger and adrenaline overwhelmed officers’ training and, in Flynn’s words, their common sense. What if an officer had died because of another’s poor judgment? What if someone on the street or behind an apartment window was wounded or killed? These were real and obvious risks.

It’s too much to believe that in all of Western New York, these are the only officers who would have responded in so flawed a manner. That makes this a good moment for Buffalo Police and all other agencies to review their policies and training so that if something like this happens again – and, someday, somewhere, it surely will – officers are more likely to make better decisions than they did last March.

• • •

