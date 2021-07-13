The Editorial Board: Kriner Cash's spending plan big on ambition, short on details

There are many details yet to be revealed in Buffalo Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash’s plan for spending $289 million in federal stimulus money, but in the broad strokes he laid out last week the plan has good things going for it.
Budget tightening in other years left children in the city’s schools short-changed when it comes to instruction in art and music or extracurriculars such as theater and athletics. The spending plan designates millions toward helping level that playing field.
Music in every elementary school and an expanded theater program for middle grades are on the agenda, along with expanded resources for high school theater programs, visual arts courses and the latest in music technology instruction.
The commitment to new sports programs and facilities is significant, including field houses, new scoreboards and new turf fields at All High, Riverside and Johnnie B. Wiley stadiums, turning them into first-class facilities.
The development of young athletes will begin earlier. The district’s plan includes modified sports for seventh- and eighth-graders as well as increased junior varsity offerings in high school.
Reviving the cultural and athletic offerings could prove effective at engaging kids who might otherwise lose interest in school, magnifying the return on investment.
Cash last week said little of the federal aid would go toward hiring new staff, but it’s hard to see how a bushel full of new sports programs will get off the ground without more adults to run things. More teachers will presumably get a shot at coaching slots.
When it comes to academics, it’s not clear what Cash means by placing a new emphasis on “acceleration” rather than remediation. The implication is that spending too much time on repetitive exercises in fundamentals – what they call “drill and kill” in the education business – does not inspire students to reach higher academically.
“All courses, all classrooms, will have some rigor, more than they’ve had, and it will continue right on up,” Cash said.
The district says in total it will spend $175 million to support students academically. Raising expectations and providing new course offerings can reinvigorate the schools and give students higher goals on which to set their sights. We look forward to details on how the teaching approach and curriculum will evolve. For instance, are there innovations in the works to ensure that all children are prepared to start school and then become proficient in basic skills in the early grades? As Cash has observed, without that early foundation it becomes much harder for students to catch up later.
After two school years that were compromised by the pandemic, which disrupted learning and for many months isolated students from their peers, the district spending plan wisely puts new resources toward mental health and wellness counseling.
“Many of our students suffer from anxiety – depression from eating disorders – from all kinds of effects – psycho – social emotional,” Cash said.
The unique emotional challenges from Covid-19 make putting nearly $39 million into supporting student well-being a fitting investment.
Creating two single-gender high schools – one for males and one for females – is an interesting idea. The district solicited public feedback as it formulated the spending plan; some students and families must be eager to give boy-only and girl-only schools a try, though numerous studies have yet to produce a definitive answer on whether they produce better educational outcomes.
In the written presentation of Cash’s plan, he pointed out that the infusion of federal funds and ambitious plans for spending them won’t produce dramatic change overnight. Cash’s executive team is being rebuilt after the departure of Darren Brown-Hall, who was Cash’s second in command as chief of staff. Brown-Hall left to become superintendent of the Williamsville School District.
“The work that is before us is essentially about change management – quickly, and on a large scale,” Cash wrote. “In this, however, we must be patient. We must make haste slowly.”
The superintendent calls his plan Education Bargain 2.0. Whatever the results, it will be remembered not for how fast it took off but how well it used a federal windfall to bring the city’s schools closer to fulfilling their promise.
