The Editorial Board: Kriner Cash's spending plan big on ambition, short on details

Cash last week said little of the federal aid would go toward hiring new staff, but it’s hard to see how a bushel full of new sports programs will get off the ground without more adults to run things. More teachers will presumably get a shot at coaching slots.

When it comes to academics, it’s not clear what Cash means by placing a new emphasis on “acceleration” rather than remediation. The implication is that spending too much time on repetitive exercises in fundamentals – what they call “drill and kill” in the education business – does not inspire students to reach higher academically.

“All courses, all classrooms, will have some rigor, more than they’ve had, and it will continue right on up,” Cash said.

The district says in total it will spend $175 million to support students academically. Raising expectations and providing new course offerings can reinvigorate the schools and give students higher goals on which to set their sights. We look forward to details on how the teaching approach and curriculum will evolve. For instance, are there innovations in the works to ensure that all children are prepared to start school and then become proficient in basic skills in the early grades? As Cash has observed, without that early foundation it becomes much harder for students to catch up later.