The Editorial Board: Kriner Cash made right choice in requiring in-person schooling for Buffalo district

Superintendent Kriner Cash made the right call by calling off his plan to make remote schooling open to all students in the Buffalo Public Schools.
All students, K-12, are required back in the classrooms five days a week for fall, unless they have an approved medical exemption. That’s as it should be.
Remote schooling was needed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, but it came at a considerable cost. Lessons taught by video conferencing amounted to very little learning for too many students. Gauging attendance was difficult when kids in many classes could check in during part of the day, then drop offline and disappear.
There are some students who do better with remote instruction, for various reasons. But for most, interacting with teachers and with their peers is important to their mental health and their social and academic development.
There are not many child development experts who prescribe more screen time for youngsters, but that’s what Zoom schooling required. And how does a school keep track of whether a student is paying attention to geometry or going off to play Fortnite?
In-person schooling better serves the needs of special education students. It makes receiving free breakfasts and lunches easier for the thousands of students from low-income households.
If anything, remote school widened the gap between the haves and have-nots among the district’s 33,000 students. More affluent families could more easily organize their children into learning pods to study together, sometimes led by a paid tutor. Those families also tend to have more reliable internet service and better technology, among other resources.
Students on the lower end of the economic rung in some cases have less adult supervision when doing schoolwork at home. Their parents frequently are required to be at work, not having the luxury of a remote option. Their spotty internet connections make online learning more of a gamble.
In a district committed to the values of equity and inclusion, BPS administrators surely know the toll that remote learning took on many of the students and their families who live in impoverished circumstances. Cash had announced in May a plan to make remote learning an option for anyone who wanted it, and had floated the idea of using part of the district’s $290 million in aid from the American Rescue Plan to create an online high school. We’re glad to see his change of heart.
In a news release Wednesday, a district spokeswoman, Elena Cala, said the CDC’s recent recommendation that 12- to 17-year-olds receive the Covid-19 vaccine was behind Cash’s new policy imperative.
The best available science should drive these decisions, rather than politics, and Cala said the district will continue to monitor guidance from public health officials.
Still to be decided – at the state level – is whether students in all districts will be required to wear masks when they return in the fall. Parents in some districts are incensed that mask mandates still exist in the spring, and have filed lawsuits, citing their children’s constitutional right to cast off the bonds of cloth face coverings.
With schools about to let out for summer, it is a mostly moot point now. The state Education Department has the summer months to collect figures on vaccination rates among younger students, as well as other risk factors. Again, data should be the determinant rather than public polling or parental pressure.
