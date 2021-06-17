The Editorial Board: Kriner Cash made right choice in requiring in-person schooling for Buffalo district

If anything, remote school widened the gap between the haves and have-nots among the district’s 33,000 students. More affluent families could more easily organize their children into learning pods to study together, sometimes led by a paid tutor. Those families also tend to have more reliable internet service and better technology, among other resources.

Students on the lower end of the economic rung in some cases have less adult supervision when doing schoolwork at home. Their parents frequently are required to be at work, not having the luxury of a remote option. Their spotty internet connections make online learning more of a gamble.

In a district committed to the values of equity and inclusion, BPS administrators surely know the toll that remote learning took on many of the students and their families who live in impoverished circumstances. Cash had announced in May a plan to make remote learning an option for anyone who wanted it, and had floated the idea of using part of the district’s $290 million in aid from the American Rescue Plan to create an online high school. We’re glad to see his change of heart.

In a news release Wednesday, a district spokeswoman, Elena Cala, said the CDC’s recent recommendation that 12- to 17-year-olds receive the Covid-19 vaccine was behind Cash’s new policy imperative.