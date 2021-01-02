The Editorial Board: Kriner Cash, buoyed by new school contract, needs to keep district moving forward

The Buffalo Board of Education and Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash seem to have a good working relationship, which is a welcome change from the era before Cash’s arrival in 2015. The board gave the superintendent a vote of confidence in early December when it extended his contract through 2023. With that, the expectations of Cash must necessarily rise.

In particular, he needs to reassure parents, taxpayers and, yes, students that the wind of reform hasn't gone out of his sails. After five years, there is cause for concern. The city's schools are not where they need to be.

Cash has provided steady and energetic leadership in his tenure, but there are stubborn long-term issues that he and the board must address for the superintendent to fully realize the goal he mentioned to The News early in 2020 when he said Buffalo would be his last career stop: “I want to make sure I leave it in better condition than I found it.”