The Editorial Board: Kleinhans fundraising project requires – and deserves – all the support it can attract

The board hopes to raise the remaining $7.5 million, plus the $3 million to seed an endowment, through charitable giving. The response from foundations has been overwhelmingly positive, according to the board. Indeed, the hall was the vision of Edward and Mary Seaton Kleinhans, who bequeathed their estates to the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. National Grid and National Fuel have expressed interest in supporting the work.

Most urgent, board members said, is to replace the roof, which needs immediate attention. The entire project, including HVAC systems, will take several years to complete, with much of the work occurring in summers, when the hall is less used.

But the work needs to be planned, with bids submitted, soon. Delays will only raise the costs, especially in a time of knotted supply chains and high inflation. That makes early fundraising all the more critical.

The campaign is based on an independent study of Kleinhans needs, giving credibility to the fundraising goals. Beyond that, the push to build an endowment is not only wise, but essential. It will give the hall a greater ability to maintain itself in years to come.