The Editorial Board: Kleinhans fundraising project requires – and deserves – all the support it can attract

In any assessment of Buffalo’s top cultural institutions, Kleinhans Music Hall must rank in the top tier. But the elegant home of the renowned Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and location of many other socially nourishing events is 82 years old. It needs an update.
The building’s roof is deteriorating. Its heating and cooling systems are outdated and the boiler needs to be replaced. Water-damaged walls in the Mary Seaton Room need to be repaired. Other work is necessary, adding up to an estimated total cost of $15 million. In response, Kleinhans has set a fundraising goal of $18 million, enough to complete the work and start building an endowment that will allow for more prospective, rather than reactive, upkeep.
The Kleinhans board proposes to raise $7.5 million of that money from governments, including from the City of Buffalo, which owns the property and has been a “great partner,” according to Daniel Hart, executive director of the Kleinhans Music Hall Board. The city has already pledged $1.3 million, he said, a share of the $5 million the music hall’s leaders have requested from it. Empire State Development has also committed $1 million, leaving $5.2 million to raise from governments. Federal money should be available and Albany should plan to dig deeper. Erie County also has a role to play in supporting this valuable regional asset.
The board hopes to raise the remaining $7.5 million, plus the $3 million to seed an endowment, through charitable giving. The response from foundations has been overwhelmingly positive, according to the board. Indeed, the hall was the vision of Edward and Mary Seaton Kleinhans, who bequeathed their estates to the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. National Grid and National Fuel have expressed interest in supporting the work.
Most urgent, board members said, is to replace the roof, which needs immediate attention. The entire project, including HVAC systems, will take several years to complete, with much of the work occurring in summers, when the hall is less used.
But the work needs to be planned, with bids submitted, soon. Delays will only raise the costs, especially in a time of knotted supply chains and high inflation. That makes early fundraising all the more critical.
The campaign is based on an independent study of Kleinhans needs, giving credibility to the fundraising goals. Beyond that, the push to build an endowment is not only wise, but essential. It will give the hall a greater ability to maintain itself in years to come.
Other of Buffalo’s critical institutions have benefited greatly from the support of governments and foundations. And this is not the first time Kleinhans has undertaken a big maintenance program. But it’s a do-or-die one. It needs and deserves all the support it can get.
• • •
