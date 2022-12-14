The Editorial Board: Kensington plan should move ahead while funds and support are available

Even partial remediation will be a giant step.

Plans to extend a green tree-lined deck over the Kensington Expressway (Route 33) two more blocks than originally decided show the commitment of the New York State Department of Transportation to push the envelope as far as it will go in this already ambitious endeavor.

Admittedly, it’s both symbolically and practically disappointing that the option of reaching Delaware Park appears to be ruled out. The possibility of once more being able to walk from one Olmsted park, MLK, to another, Delaware, in the footprint of an iconic parkway is a tribute to the lasting value of Olmsted’s grand plan for Buffalo. Not to mention that it would provide a safe and useful link for walkers and bikers.

But even without meeting that aspirational goal, the current plan – now awaiting the approval of the Federal Highway Administration – answers the call of residents who have borne the brunt of an urban infrastructure crime that sliced through their communities. The damage can’t be completely undone, but, as longtime advocate Stephanie Barber-Geter of Restore Our Community Coalition said, “We are reclaiming our neighborhoods in terms of easy walkability and lack of air pollution. We will not put Humboldt back the way Olmsted had it.”

Engineers with the Department of Transportation warn that excavation beyond Butler Avenue (west of the highway) and Sidney Street (east) would cause utility conflicts and environmental challenges, including possible flooding from the Scajaquada Creek drain.

Given that the engineers also say that going this far north doesn’t necessarily preclude further progress in the future, it seems wise to grasp a $1 billion opportunity that may not come again. Gov. Kathy Hochul has made this a priority and has set aside the funds so they’re not affected by the state’s normal budget deliberations. Even so, now that federal pandemic-related largesse has ended, it’s not a good assumption that this money will always be there.

The stars have aligned for this project – in terms of political support, funding and a group of stalwart advocates who have waged a decadeslong battle for justice. A preliminary review that normally would have taken 3-4 years has been fast-tracked for completion in 2024, at which time construction can start. It’s possible that many of those who witnessed the destruction of Humboldt Parkway will see this partial re-creation completed in their lifetimes.

And after the re-creation? Much could depend on what happens with a similar effort to at least partially remove the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198), and much more will depend on funding and political will.

As of now, there is an opportunity on the table. And it could lead to further alleviation of the damage done to Buffalo by midcentury planning’s obsession with highways.

Just as with Boston’s Big Dig and Rochester’s Inner Loop removal, Buffalo’s reparation could be a model for other cities to follow.

