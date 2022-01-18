The Editorial Board: Kennedy’s OTB bill makes a good start on addressing deficiencies detailed in audits

Where there’s money in public life, there’s a need for oversight. When that money comes from state authorized gambling, the reasons for attention expand. The Western Region Off-Track Betting Corp. offers a case in point.
Oversight there has been insufficient as two audits last year made clear. In response, State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, has proposed legislation that would clamp down on an operation whose structure has lent itself to abuses that its leaders have been only too willing to exploit. The Legislature should move quickly to consider Kennedy’s approach, starting with a recognition that action is necessary.
The September audits by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found that Western New York OTB was dispensing free tickets to reward frequent bettors, but failing to keep the required records on who receives the freebies. It wasn’t peanuts: From September 2017 to December 2019, OTB spent nearly $1.3 million on tickets, suites and various other inducements for games of the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans, in addition to concerts, the comptroller found.
It got worse. Auditors also found that OTB gave tickets and concessions worth at least $121,000 to board members, employees and other individuals, again without keeping complete records.
The audits also disclosed that OTB’s leader, Henry F. Wojtaszek, was not reimbursing the agency for personal use of a take-home vehicle. In response, OTB said that Wojtaszek had repaid more than its own internal auditor highlighted in 2019 and long before the state comptroller went public. We’re not sure why he would repay more than the agency’s own auditor documented but, regardless, the requirement has been ignored. A future leader might take worse advantage of lax oversight.
Last week, Kennedy unveiled legislation to rein in these abuses. It would:
• Strip OTB employees of take-home vehicles.
• Limit gifts to insiders at $15 so they can’t receive tickets to games and concerts.
• Appoint a new board of directors to account for the size of the 15 Western New York counties that comprise the regional OTB. That change would allow Democrats to dominate the board. The existing system has long benefited Republicans.
Wojtaszek said last week that OTB has already reduced the number of take-home vehicles and that the system for giving out tickets has been improved to follow the state comptroller’s suggestions. That’s good, but like the Erie County Water Authority, its deficiencies require a stronger response than a belated acknowledgement of systemic abuses. DiNapoli has endorsed Kennedy’s bills.
Of course, Kennedy and DiNapoli are both Democrats, which might lead them to favor – or at least not to be troubled by – the dominance the party would reap under the proposed legislation. It might turn out to be fine, if the new regulations sufficiently wall off the possibilities of official misuse. It would be better if the board were insulated from party politics – especially given the millions of dollars that are in play.
Still, Kennedy’s approach represents a good start on dealing with a troubling record of abuse. “Taxpayers deserve better, and we intend to ensure they receive that,” he said. That’s the gold standard that lawmakers need to achieve.
