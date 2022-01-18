The Editorial Board: Kennedy’s OTB bill makes a good start on addressing deficiencies detailed in audits

Where there’s money in public life, there’s a need for oversight. When that money comes from state authorized gambling, the reasons for attention expand. The Western Region Off-Track Betting Corp. offers a case in point.

Oversight there has been insufficient as two audits last year made clear. In response, State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, has proposed legislation that would clamp down on an operation whose structure has lent itself to abuses that its leaders have been only too willing to exploit. The Legislature should move quickly to consider Kennedy’s approach, starting with a recognition that action is necessary.

The September audits by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found that Western New York OTB was dispensing free tickets to reward frequent bettors, but failing to keep the required records on who receives the freebies. It wasn’t peanuts: From September 2017 to December 2019, OTB spent nearly $1.3 million on tickets, suites and various other inducements for games of the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans, in addition to concerts, the comptroller found.

It got worse. Auditors also found that OTB gave tickets and concessions worth at least $121,000 to board members, employees and other individuals, again without keeping complete records.