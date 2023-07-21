News Editorial Board

In agreeing to take a second look at their onerous and unfair tax on “underused” homes, Canadian officials may be coming to their senses.

Perhaps they are finally realizing that by punishing generations-long cottage owners on that side of the border they are, in fact, punishing themselves.

Moreover, this murky bit of tax legislation potentially harms Canadians living in rural areas, far away from its intended target. Justin Trudeau's government has missed the mark.

At least, now, there may be some movement to set things right. We remain hopeful.

Here are the details, as reported in The Buffalo News: The Parliamentary Budget Office agreed to review the 1% tax on properties that are not occupied full time. The tax was imposed this year as part of the government’s attempts to curb housing speculation. Fair enough. But the intended target was supposed to have been speculators in hot urban real estate markets. Read: Red-hot Toronto and Vancouver, not the rural shores of Lake Erie.

But, sure enough, this ill-thought tax picked off owners of cottages whose families had been part of the landscape and local contributors patronizing nearby businesses and, well, paying taxes. These are well-used cottages where families easily gather, make memories – and support the local economy.

The complaints about the tax have been flooding in, apparently on both sides of the border.

So much so, that Chris Matier, an aide to Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux, agreed in a letter earlier this month to review the tax and its implementation. The point of the study is to determine whether the tax will raise enough revenue to pay for the complex process of implementing it. It doesn't get to the matter for fairness, but if it does the job, fair enough.

Opponents of the onerous tax have allies. Tony Baldinelli, a Conservative member of Parliament from Niagara Falls, expressed satisfaction that the government is taking a second look at the tax. Baldinelli led 34 members of Parliament in asking for the review.

Their letter to the Parliamentary Budget Office makes salient points describing the government’s “poor and uncoordinated rollout” of the new tax, which caused so much confusion that the deadline for paying it was pushed back six months, to Oct. 31.

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, recently met with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and told her he believes the levy violates a tax nondiscrimination clause in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement. She agreed to take the issue to her Canadian counterpart.

Not long ago, Higgins threatened to push for a retaliatory tax on Canadian-owned properties in this country.

If all goes well, the congressman may not have to go that far. But all possibilities in response to this tax should remain on the table.

