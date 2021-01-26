The Editorial Board: Keep the tests to assess the performance of New York schools

Sam Radford has it right. The state’s effort to cancel annual student assessments and its Regents exams is, as the parent advocate said, a “huge mistake.”
The state Education Department would have you believe its heart is in the right place, and perhaps it is. Because of the academic stresses inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, interim Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa says the only “fair and appropriate decision” is to forgo this year’s assessments of third- and eighth-graders as well as the state’s gold-standard tests, the Regents exam. To do that, the state is seeking the same federal waiver it received when it canceled last year’s tests. Lester W. Young Jr., chancellor of the Board of Regents, agreed with the approach.
On the surface, at least, the decision is defensible. Students who have been learning remotely for much of this school year are clearly at a disadvantage. Their scores would likely suffer compared to what they would have achieved in a normal year. In that sense, the assessments would be unfair.
And, yet, this is how children are learning this year. It is important to assess what they know and where the losses are. That’s the point, after all.
But at least as important this year is to ascertain how well schools, themselves, are performing during a period of upheaval. Where are they managing well? What are the gaps that need to be addressed if the pandemic lasts longer than expected or in anticipation of the next one? Call it a stress test.
That’s Radford’s point. “If we want to have an honest assessment of how remote learning worked, we need an objective tool to do that,” he said. A former president of Buffalo Schools’ District Parent Coordinating Council, Radford is skeptical of the school district’s delays in bringing students back into Buffalo classrooms.
State education officials don’t buy it. In a draft letter to the U.S. Department of Education, they said that by allowing them to cancel the usual exams, they could substitute tests that would be more meaningful. But while such tests could certainly be more meaningful in the context of a difficult year – and not unfair in that sense – they would offer no legitimate comparison to student and school performances in a typical year. Those comparisons are what make tests valuable.
The ability to contrast would be especially useful this year. In 2019, after the pandemic struck, educators were necessarily making it up as they went along, trying to educate students while protecting the health of everyone concerned. It was all but impossible.
This year, schools had the benefit of the summer to prepare for a variety of instructional scenarios. They had time to investigate best practices and hone their approach to remote learning. Like the rest of us, they knew better how the novel coronavirus spread and how to protect against it. It is important now to see how they performed. Assessing the performance of students in a way that is consistent with past efforts is the only tool available.
New York should go ahead with these tests, ensuring that students, teachers and parents understand that while the exams may be the same, expectations are different.
Different but no less important.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.