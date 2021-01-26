The Editorial Board: Keep the tests to assess the performance of New York schools

Sam Radford has it right. The state’s effort to cancel annual student assessments and its Regents exams is, as the parent advocate said, a “huge mistake.”

The state Education Department would have you believe its heart is in the right place, and perhaps it is. Because of the academic stresses inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, interim Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa says the only “fair and appropriate decision” is to forgo this year’s assessments of third- and eighth-graders as well as the state’s gold-standard tests, the Regents exam. To do that, the state is seeking the same federal waiver it received when it canceled last year’s tests. Lester W. Young Jr., chancellor of the Board of Regents, agreed with the approach.

On the surface, at least, the decision is defensible. Students who have been learning remotely for much of this school year are clearly at a disadvantage. Their scores would likely suffer compared to what they would have achieved in a normal year. In that sense, the assessments would be unfair.

And, yet, this is how children are learning this year. It is important to assess what they know and where the losses are. That’s the point, after all.