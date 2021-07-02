The Editorial Board: Keep Great Lakes Cheese

Great Lakes Cheese, an Ohio-based company with billions of dollars in annual sales, deserves praise for its determination to remain in the Southern Tier. The company is showing unfailing loyalty to its workers in Cuba and to the local dairy farms that supply its milk.
It’s a turnabout from the usual complaint that employers don’t value their workers. In this case, the company is devoted to them and to its suppliers. For that, the Western New York region is grateful. But figuring out where to build a $505 million cheese factory once the company closes its Empire Cheese plant in Cuba hasn’t been easy.
The project might be headed to Cattaraugus County after efforts to expand into Allegany County recently came to an end. The prospect deserves a full-court press from the community.
The Allegany County Industrial Development Agency had approved a package of tax incentives, worth $200 million over 20 years. But there was a hurdle: The local development agency also wanted to take control of more than 220 acres of Charlie Bares’ land through eminent domain for the community’s interest.
Bares said he and his business partner, Joe Strzelec, were willing to sell the property, but Great Lakes Cheese had not offered enough. Although the failure to come to an agreement is deeply disappointing, it is up to the sellers to determine how much is enough.
In a recent Another Voice column on this page, Allegany County IDA Executive Director Craig R. Clark made an impassioned case for the factory, noting the hundreds of jobs at stake and more than $1 billion in investment in Western New York over the next 20 years. The successful conclusion of this effort, he said, would produce “the most significant and beneficial project in our area in decades.”
That’s a prospect that no area would want to give up on easily.
But the prospects in Allegany County were tied to acquiring 229 acres on a site “the company determined was ideal after considering 80 other nearby sites.” No terms of agreement emerged, and the company is now exploring elsewhere in the region.
News staff reporter Stephen T. Watson recently wrote that the company is considering other possible sites for the 480,000-square-foot facility, applying for tax incentives for a location in Franklinville and Farmersville in Cattaraugus County.
The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency has voted to authorize a study of the site’s suitability for the project. The study will be supported by up to $150,000 in county funds. And, as Watson reported, the IDA, county and local officials “vowed to do whatever they can to capture what would be one of the largest economic development initiatives in memory in Cattaraugus County.”
Corey Wiktor, the IDA’s executive director, acknowledged the opportunity, but also stated that, “Not one decision has been made.”
The potential for Cattaraugus County is significant. Consider that Siemens Energy plans to shutter its plant in Olean and that the state this spring closed the Gowanda Correctional Facility in southern Erie County. It was a double blow that inflicted combined losses of 1,170 jobs and $100 million in annual economic impact.
An executive said the company’s deadline for beginning construction on a new, larger cheese factory is “drawing close.” The pursuit of a site has lasted two years. Great Lakes Cheese operates in several states. The factory could be located in any of these other states but for the dedication the company has demonstrated to its Cuba-based employees and local farmers.
Regional partners must come together to help the company remain in the Southern Tier.
