The Editorial Board: Keep Great Lakes Cheese

Great Lakes Cheese, an Ohio-based company with billions of dollars in annual sales, deserves praise for its determination to remain in the Southern Tier. The company is showing unfailing loyalty to its workers in Cuba and to the local dairy farms that supply its milk.

It’s a turnabout from the usual complaint that employers don’t value their workers. In this case, the company is devoted to them and to its suppliers. For that, the Western New York region is grateful. But figuring out where to build a $505 million cheese factory once the company closes its Empire Cheese plant in Cuba hasn’t been easy.

The project might be headed to Cattaraugus County after efforts to expand into Allegany County recently came to an end. The prospect deserves a full-court press from the community.

The Allegany County Industrial Development Agency had approved a package of tax incentives, worth $200 million over 20 years. But there was a hurdle: The local development agency also wanted to take control of more than 220 acres of Charlie Bares’ land through eminent domain for the community’s interest.