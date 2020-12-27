The Editorial Board: Keep Buffalo Police traffic unit but improve interactions with drivers

Police were never supposed to have to deal regularly with citizens in the grip of mental impairment. It happened because the state’s grand plan for “deinstitutionalization” failed.

The 1960s program, itself was worthwhile: It was designed to move residents who did not need to be hospitalized back into the community, where a network of care would be available to them. As it was pitched, the effort would save public money and treat the mentally ill more effectively and more humanely.

The problem was that the state forgot about the second part of the equation: The network of care never materialized, leaving some of those deinstitutionalized patients troubled and homeless. On the streets, they become the de facto responsibility of police, and to no one’s benefit. Changing that dynamic should be focus of police reform efforts.

In the meantime, the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd prompted Brown to consider a slate of police reforms. Among them are a requirement for officers to issue “stop receipts” for traffic infractions – an effort that advocates say can discourage racial profiling. In addition, “fix-it tickets” give people seven days instead of 24 hours to deal with equipment violations