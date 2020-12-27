The Editorial Board: Keep Buffalo Police traffic unit but improve interactions with drivers

We’re all for reimagining policing in the United States with the goal of making it fairer, more effective and safer for all concerned, including citizens, suspects and officers. And while it’s easy to understand the advantages of a proposal to take traffic enforcement away from police, we’re not sure that the groups pushing the idea have considered the disadvantages, which are sufficient enough to make this a bad idea, at least as currently presented.
The Fair Fines + Fees Coalition, a consortium of activist groups, recommended the change last week as part of the broader, foolishly named effort to “defund the police.” A repercussion of this year’s murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, the call to defund police is a potentially useful movement that could relieve law enforcement of unwanted and inappropriate duties, such as dealing with the mentally ill. That would allow a smaller force to focus on the urgent duties of police, mainly crime investigation and prevention.
It is in that context that the coalition proposes to turn traffic enforcement over to a new, civilian agency, whose officers would be unarmed. As far as it goes, the idea has several possible benefits, in particular greater social justice. Traffic enforcement, as it is implemented now, disproportionately targets minorities, the coalition says.
“Instead of extracting millions of dollars from the poorest communities, that money should go into just streets,” said Jalonda Hill, a paralegal with the WNY Law Center, a member of the coalition. Better traffic safety can be induced by narrowing streets and building protected bicycle lanes, the coalition argues. It’s possible.
But even if those strategies were enough to justify ending police responsibility for traffic enforcement, they would take years – probably decades – to put fully into effect in a city the size of Buffalo. Even then – and certainly in the meantime – Buffalo would be subject to reckless drivers who ignore stop signs, run red lights and speed through school zones.
That’s more than a latent threat. In discussing the city’s controversial school-zone cameras, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown recently noted that motorists have been clocked at more than 60 mph in school zones. That’s a direct threat to the lives of children, pedestrians, other drivers and anybody else whose misfortune is to be in those areas at the wrong time.
Indeed, Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said that city residents have called in more than 1,060 traffic complaints to the city’s 311 system. While the department recently eliminated its traffic unit as cost-saving measure, Rinaldo said that any reduction of officers would lead to more overtime, defeating the purpose of that change.
All Buffalo residents should share the goal of improving policing. That task could well begin with eliminating the chronic need for officers to deal with the mentally ill, which is not only a misuse of manpower, but a duty for which they are not trained. It would be much better for all concerned to move those responsibilities away from law enforcement and to people whose training would lead to better outcomes than unnecessary trauma and a jail cell.
Police were never supposed to have to deal regularly with citizens in the grip of mental impairment. It happened because the state’s grand plan for “deinstitutionalization” failed.
The 1960s program, itself was worthwhile: It was designed to move residents who did not need to be hospitalized back into the community, where a network of care would be available to them. As it was pitched, the effort would save public money and treat the mentally ill more effectively and more humanely.
The problem was that the state forgot about the second part of the equation: The network of care never materialized, leaving some of those deinstitutionalized patients troubled and homeless. On the streets, they become the de facto responsibility of police, and to no one’s benefit. Changing that dynamic should be focus of police reform efforts.
In the meantime, the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd prompted Brown to consider a slate of police reforms. Among them are a requirement for officers to issue “stop receipts” for traffic infractions – an effort that advocates say can discourage racial profiling. In addition, “fix-it tickets” give people seven days instead of 24 hours to deal with equipment violations
These are worthy improvements. Public officials and citizen activists should look for more. Perhaps there is a germ of an idea in the proposal to drop the traffic unit. Narrower streets and better bike lanes could reduce traffic enforcement by reducing the number of infractions, even if the unit remained. That leaves the problem of paying for that work, of course, but it’s worth exploring.
• • •
