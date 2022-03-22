The Editorial Board: Kearns seeks to help stressed homeowners, avoid the problem of new zombie homes

Data from the state and compiled by Belmont Housing Resources for WNY shows that about 2,930 Erie County homeowners received pre-foreclosure default notices over the past six months. That means they are at least 90 days behind on payments. At least one notice has been delivered in each of Erie County’s 64 ZIP codes. More than 50 notices were delivered in 23 of those ZIP codes and eight had more than 100 each. The statewide foreclosure rate is estimated at more than double that of the Great Recession.

As noted in a recent News article, usually more than one person lives in a home affected by foreclosure and they often include children. Kate Lockhart, director of the Vacant and Abandoned Property Program at the Western New York Law Center, made the point that the number of people affected is greater than the number of notices.

Shell-shocked homeowners, representing a geographically diverse membership across the county, may not know that although a foreclosure has been filed with the Clerk’s Office, it is only the beginning of the process and staying in one’s home is advisable. The next step is to get free legal assistance from community partners.