The Editorial Board: Kearns seeks to help stressed homeowners, avoid the problem of new zombie homes

Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns has been repeating what might seem an odd mantra to some but might be the best advice to curb an impending foreclosure crisis: “If you are behind on your loan, stay in your home.”
It’s good advice. A two-year backlog of loan defaults was staved during the pandemic, but with infections appearing – maybe – to be waning, government-imposed moratoriums on foreclosures have ended.
Kearns has long been an advocate of protecting neighborhoods. Throughout much of his career in public-service, he has sounded the alarm over zombie houses – abandoned properties that attract criminals and lay waste to residential streets. As county clerk, Kearns has continued that advocacy.
He has been working with the Western New York Law Center, Belmont Housing Resources for WNY and Local Initiatives Support Corp. to inform homeowners about their options. The group also has been training municipalities on how to deal with lenders not taking responsibility for properties on which they foreclose.
One might not expect the foreclosures to be as big an issue in Western New York. After all, this is not New York City or Los Angeles, where house payments can be far more costly. Still, many homeowners here have been silently dealing with the threat of displacement.
Data from the state and compiled by Belmont Housing Resources for WNY shows that about 2,930 Erie County homeowners received pre-foreclosure default notices over the past six months. That means they are at least 90 days behind on payments. At least one notice has been delivered in each of Erie County’s 64 ZIP codes. More than 50 notices were delivered in 23 of those ZIP codes and eight had more than 100 each. The statewide foreclosure rate is estimated at more than double that of the Great Recession.
As noted in a recent News article, usually more than one person lives in a home affected by foreclosure and they often include children. Kate Lockhart, director of the Vacant and Abandoned Property Program at the Western New York Law Center, made the point that the number of people affected is greater than the number of notices.
Shell-shocked homeowners, representing a geographically diverse membership across the county, may not know that although a foreclosure has been filed with the Clerk’s Office, it is only the beginning of the process and staying in one’s home is advisable. The next step is to get free legal assistance from community partners.
As Kearns noted, losing one’s home may mean having to rent, which can also count as an undesirable outcome, given rising rental rates. And bad can become worse if an out-of-town buyer snatches up rental properties, often creating additional stresses on tenants.
Help is available to homeowners going through the nightmare prospect of losing their homes. Start by staying put, and then reaching out to community organizations that want to help. Remember: “If you are behind on your loan, stay in your home.”
For those who need help, the hotline number is 716-828-8429 or go to StayInYourHomeWNY.com.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.