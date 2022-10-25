The Editorial Board: Kearns for Erie County clerk

We’ll say it again: Two well-qualified candidates are running for Erie County clerk. Faced with the politics of cross-endorsement back in June, this page endorsed Melissa Hartman over incumbent Michael P. “Mickey” Kearns in June’s Democratic primary race for the sole purpose of ensuring that both a Democrat and a Republican would be running in November, rather than one candidate, Kearns, taking both lines.

Now that it’s Kearns v. Hartman – once more – in the general election, our endorsement goes to the candidate on the Republican line, Kearns, largely because of his advocacy for at-risk Buffalo homeowners.

Kearns’ Stay In Your Home campaign – undertaken jointly with the Western New York Law Center – assists homeowners who receive pre-foreclosure notices by educating them on their rights and keeping them from unnecessarily vacating their properties. This helps prevent properties from devolving into “zombie” status, which is what happens when the foreclosure process is not seen through and homes are simply abandoned, owned by no one. A zombie property task force led by Kearns has successfully brought dozens of properties back into compliance and new ownership.

In all other areas, both candidates are hardworking administrators who have modernized their departments and provided efficient services in difficult times. Kearns was able to keep the Auto Bureau running during the pandemic, initiating an appointment system that continues to help this all-important sector operate smoothly. The bureau’s Dealer Division ensures that new car registration revenue stays in Erie County.

Hartman accomplished ambitious goals as Town of Eden supervisor, completing a master plan and major business district upgrades; she has also taken a leadership role with her fellow town supervisors. She has a practical, no-nonsense attitude toward governing, promising to make service, not politics, her priority.

That makes it all the more unfortunate that, back in March, a dummy pipe bomb was thrown into Hartman’s home in what appears to be a personal attack motivated by Hartman’s political ambitions. A suspect has been charged.

On its face, the attack seems to belong to the current scourge of political extremism that has no place in this or any other race. It’s particularly inappropriate here, with an office that rarely touches national hot-button issues. It’s true that in 2019 Kearns and other county clerks challenged the Green Light Law, which allows undocumented immigrants to receive driver’s licenses in New York State, but his challenge was rejected and his office has been in compliance since.

At the end of the day, the county clerk’s office is all about getting a multifaceted administrative job done with efficiency and cost-saving for taxpayers. Both Hartman and Kearns seem perfectly capable of fulfilling this goal if elected, with the difference that Kearns – as holder of the office during the past four years – has already proven his ability. This history and his efforts to preserve homeownership are what make the difference.

During a recent interview with The News, Hartman indicated that the home ownership program would not be a high priority should she win the office, but – regardless – an endorsement of Kearns must be coupled with encouragement for Hartman to continue her public work in Erie County, whether as Eden supervisor or in another role. Her calm leadership and emphasis on efficiency are much needed in local government.

• • •

