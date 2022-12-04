The Editorial Board: Kearns’ ads plainly benefited his campaign, but rules are lacking

It’s a shady area where Erie County Clerk Michael “Mickey” Kearns was operating this election season. Was taxpayer-funded advertising about his office’s important services merely informational, as Kearns claims or, given their timing, did they count as electioneering and, thus, need to be paid by his re-election campaign?

That’s what Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick believes: The ads benefited his campaign and, almost surely, at least some of them were produced with that in mind.

“Taxpayers shouldn’t be paying for this, especially right before the election,” Hardwick said, before layering on a complicating factor: “We should be coming up with some rules.”

Yes, rules. Without drawing a line, how do you know when someone has crossed it?

The ads touted the clerk’s appointment system for motor vehicle transactions, the thank-a-vet program that offers perks to members of the military and the “Renew Local” campaign that encourages residents to renew their drivers licenses and registrations to keep the money in Erie County.

None of them mentions the election campaign, but all feature Kearns’ name plus his image or voice – or both. He notes that the county’s budget approved money for marketing the clerk’s services in an effort to improve outreach for an office that does more direct business with county residents than any other.

All true. Still …

In a tense campaign, the ads ran over the summer and into the fall. Kearns, a Democrat running on the Republican line, was in an unusual race. Twice this year, he faced his Democratic opponent – Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman, formerly a Republican. Before defeating her in the general election, he lost to her in the June Democratic primary.

It was a hard-fought election, featuring two well-qualified candidates. Any incumbent in just about any race – is going to make use of the built-in advantages that comes with his position: name recognition; media attention; the powers of public office. Generally speaking: fair enough.

But incumbents are not allowed to load their campaign expenses onto taxpayers. It may be impossible to prove that Kearns did that, but in observing that there are no rules or policies that prevent him from marketing the department to the public, even he seemed to wink at the issue.

“I can only spend what I’m allocated,” he said. “These are services that benefit the residents of Erie County.” That the advertising also benefited him went unspoken.

Kearns certainly spent liberally this year. Data provided by Hardwick’s office appears to show that in 2022, Kearns nearly quadrupled his spending on marketing compared to 2021. This year’s total to date comes to more than $50,000 for billboard, print and airwave ads. The difference, Kearns said, unpersuasively, was the pandemic.

Hardwick singled out a full-page ad Kearns for the 85th convention of the New York American Gold Star Mothers, held in Lake George. How, the comptroller asked, could anyone suggest that a dinner program ad referencing support for the Gold Star Mothers should qualify as a taxpayer expense? How, indeed?

Good luck getting any money from Kearns’ campaign, but it is possible to look forward. Hardwick wants to introduce a new policy prohibiting incumbent, elected county leaders from having their names, likenesses and voices appearing in county-paid ads close to an election.

“I want to use this as a discussion starter,” Hardwick said. “We ought to clear this up in the next couple of months before things get cooking.”

If the county’s officeholders care as much about taxpayers – which is to say, voters – as they claim, they should have no problem with that.

