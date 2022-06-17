The Editorial Board: Kathy Hochul for the Democrats

New York Democrats are blessed with three credible candidates for governor, including two with experience significant enough to warrant voters’ serious consideration. Of the two, we endorse Gov. Kathy Hochul of Buffalo.

Hochul has two inherent qualities that make her valuable: If she were to win in November, she would be first woman elected governor of this state. Secondly, she would also wrest the governorship away from downstate candidates, who have had a lock on the position.

Neither of those factors would matter if she weren’t up to the job, but in the 10 months since she was elevated to the governor’s office, Hochul has been a stabilizing and effective influence on state government, delivering stronger gun laws, a fair stadium deal and a sensible budget – all achieved under abnormally high pressure.

That last point is important for voters to keep in mind, especially given the criticisms her opponents are lobbing at her. With only two weeks’ official notice, Hochul left the powerless lieutenant governor’s position and jumped into the deep end of the leadership pool. There she was quickly faced with critical decisions: building a staff she and voters could trust; crafting a state budget that would follow her into the election; negotiating a new stadium for the Bills; choosing a lieutenant governor.

There were stumbles, particularly on selecting as her No. 2 the compromised Brian Benjamin, later charged with political corruption. It was a serious mistake, but she deserves the benefit of the doubt, given the circumstances.

Criticisms of the stadium deal are predictable – and unworthy. The critics falsely reject any possibility that the Bills’ owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, might actually have moved the team, but it was a real possibility, one that would have multiplied the couple’s wealth.

Instead, they are staying, based on an agreement that requires the public to pay some $850 million – more in raw dollars than similar projects, but in line as a percentage of the $1.4 billion price tag. Of course the cost of construction is higher. Prices rise. With this deal, though, any additional costs will come out of the Pegulas’ pockets.

The other ready candidate is Rep. Tom Suozzi, who is leaving Congress for this race. As mayor of Glen Cove and Nassau County executive, Suozzi has served in important executive roles while building a Democratic centrist’s record that could serve this high-tax state well. As with Hochul, rising crime and taxes are among his top issues.

An insight into Suozzi’s politics is in his role with the congressional Problem Solvers Caucus, which he serves as vice chairman. The evenly divided, bipartisan group is committed to working across party lines in search of solutions. These days, that approach counts as a nearly radical idea, but one the country needs.

The third candidate is New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, with passions for justice but lacking the experience for the governor’s office. Should Hochul win, she should consider putting him to work in some of the areas that animate him, housing and public safety among them.

• • •

