The Editorial Board: Kathy Hochul faces immediate challenges as she prepares to take the reins

No one can be sure just yet if Hamburg’s Kathy Hochul will become governor of New York, but the odds seem good – and it may happen soon. As lieutenant governor, she is next in line if Andrew Cuomo is pushed out of office.
Hochul’s list of challenges defines the word “daunting.” The pandemic remains a force. Money from Washington is pouring in and needs to be invested smartly. She needs a trusted staff, one that can help guide her through unfamiliar administrative territory.
And she will face tough negotiations over a possible new stadium for the Buffalo Bills, a task that is urgent to Western New Yorkers and important to all state taxpayers, who may be asked to fund some or all of the cost of construction.
Some thoughts:
Pandemic: Although the threat of Covid-19 has receded since last year, infections are once again rising. The more infectious Delta variant is finding hosts among the unvaccinated and even causing generally mild breakthrough infections in some people who have had the shots.
So, while the worst of the pandemic may be behind us, whoever is governor faces a particularly delicate task: Do masking rules need to be reinstituted? In what cases should vaccines be mandatory? Are hospitals in danger of being overwhelmed with new cases?
In New York City, Mayor Bill DeBlasio is requiring vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining, gyms and performances on Broadway and elsewhere. Is that necessary in other parts of the state and how would it be enforced?
Relief aid: Like all states, New York is awash in federal money meant to help the state, its municipalities and its schools recover quickly from the pandemic. Without detailed thought and careful monitoring, those hundreds of millions of dollars could be wasted, misused or purloined. As challenges go, managing a windfall is surely not a bad one to have, but it’s an essential one, especially in a state known for corruption. Failure to control that spending would count as a loss for the state and a significant political threat for Hochul.
Stadium: The Bills’ push for a new stadium in Orchard Park and the unspoken threat that, without one, the team could leave, is heating up. It’s an issue of both local and statewide importance, given that the Bills are the only one of the state’s three NFL teams actually playing in New York and that the Pegulas, who own the team, are reported to want the public to pay the entire cost of a new stadium.
While the organization’s lease doesn’t expire until 2023, the team is hoping to resolve the issue in the next couple of months. That would put immediate pressure on Hochul.
Violence in cities: New York has not been immune to the shootings and other violence that have beset American cities over the past year or so. That’s a threat to any governor’s standing, but it’s especially true of Democrats who, fairly or not, are often seen as insufficiently tough on crime. It’s possible that if the pandemic eases, so will the violence. Regardless, if a Gov. Hochul were entertaining hopes of re-election, she would have to show that she can respond effectively.
Reapportionment: This is the big-bang of decennial politics – the redrawing of legislative district lines that follows every census. The work will be especially sensitive, with New York losing one congressional seat. That loss could occur in Western New York, where Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, is not seeking re-election. His 23rd District could be merged into others, influencing both other Western New York districts: the 26th, represented by Democrat Brian Higgins, and the 27th, represented by Republican Chris Jacobs.
A governor’s role in redistricting is not officially influential, but a New York governor is powerful. Hochul could play a significant role.
Interestingly, as a member of Congress, Hochul represented a previous iteration of the 27th District and lost re-election after the lines were redrawn to produce the state’s most heavily Republican district. And, coincidentally, she first won that seat after its previous occupant, Chris Lee, abruptly resigned after his own scandal.
Routine matters: In just five months, the governor is due to deliver the annual State of the State address and release a 2022-23 budget proposal. With an able staff, there would be sufficient time to complete those tasks, but they are critical to both the state and its chief executive. What will be her priorities as governor? With the Buffalo Billion, Cuomo has been a great friend to Western New York. Would Hochul continue to show that kind of affection or would it seem too parochial?
New staff: When David Paterson succeeded the prostitute-patronizing Eliot Spitzer in 2008, he brought in new top staff members, even though his predecessor’s were uncompromised by their boss’ scandal. Much of Cuomo’s top staff is neck deep in aggressively defending their boss against allegations of sexual harassment. They can’t stay.
If Hochul becomes governor, she will be the first Buffalo-area chief executive since Grover Cleveland was elected in 1882. He went on to be the only president ever to serve two non-consecutive terms in the White House.
In another peculiar quirk of fate, when Spitzer was forced from office, Paterson became the state’s first black governor. With Cuomo’s possible-to-likely departure, Hochul would become New York’s first woman governor.
Interesting times.
• • •
