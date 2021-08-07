The Editorial Board: Kathy Hochul faces immediate challenges as she prepares to take the reins

Relief aid: Like all states, New York is awash in federal money meant to help the state, its municipalities and its schools recover quickly from the pandemic. Without detailed thought and careful monitoring, those hundreds of millions of dollars could be wasted, misused or purloined. As challenges go, managing a windfall is surely not a bad one to have, but it’s an essential one, especially in a state known for corruption. Failure to control that spending would count as a loss for the state and a significant political threat for Hochul.

Stadium: The Bills’ push for a new stadium in Orchard Park and the unspoken threat that, without one, the team could leave, is heating up. It’s an issue of both local and statewide importance, given that the Bills are the only one of the state’s three NFL teams actually playing in New York and that the Pegulas, who own the team, are reported to want the public to pay the entire cost of a new stadium.

While the organization’s lease doesn’t expire until 2023, the team is hoping to resolve the issue in the next couple of months. That would put immediate pressure on Hochul.