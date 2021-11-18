The Editorial Board: Justice, at last, for Mandy Steingasser

On Tuesday, Mandy Steingasser, 28 years in her grave, got a measure of justice. The longtime suspect in her murder, Joseph Belstadt, was convicted of strangling the 17-year-old North Tonawanda High School student in 1993.

The case was persuasive, based largely on DNA evidence found in Belstadt’s car and the defendant’s changing tale of where he was at critical times in the case. He acted guilty and the evidence supported the conclusion.

But this is more than just a case of murder, as terrible as it was. Murders, sad to say, are not uncommon. What is extraordinary here is the heroic persistence of police and prosecutors in their determination not to give up, to keep tugging at the case, even as the passage of years and decades pushed justice increasingly out of reach. That kind of dedication reflects the best of law enforcement – a steadfast determination to speak for the dead.

Gabe Bernardino is 85. The retired detective captain led the initial investigation into the crime. He was in court Tuesday as the jury delivered its verdict. “Finally, after 28 years, it’s done,” he said.