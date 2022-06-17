The Editorial Board: Juneteenth means Freedom Day as well as defiance against those who threaten it. It's especially timely, this year.

Bittersweet doesn’t even begin to describe it. Buffalo celebrates Juneteenth this weekend, barely a month after a mass shooting that targeted the city’s Black population, killing 10 people.

Many of Buffalo’s community leaders feel that the tragedy – which still casts its pall of sorrow – makes observing this year’s Juneteenth more vitally important than it has ever been.

Common Council Darius Pridgen recently stated that the 2022 event would be “the most important Juneteenth ever to be held.” Concurring, Mayor Byron Brown wished attendees “a safe time, a happy time, a time of reflection and a time to respect … rich traditions and rich Black history.”

We agree. Exactly because it is a holiday marked by celebration – music, dancing, food and fun – as well as one that commemorates America’s second Independence day, Juneteenth needs to be louder and prouder than ever. To do otherwise would be to hold silence in the presence of racism and hate. This weekend celebrates the importance of freedom from all oppressions. It is not a time to be silent.

Briefly, Juneteenth marks the day, June 19, 1865, that Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. The first line of that proclamation read: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

That is to say, the slaves freed by Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation were, at long last, accorded the human respect envisioned in the Declaration of Independence and delineated in the Constitution. Other days could appropriately observe that essential American milestone. The 13th Amendment, which forbade slavery, passed Congress on Jan. 31, 1865, and was ratified by the states the following Dec. 6. But it’s Juneteenth that lives in the nation’s heart.

Juneteenth 2022 deserves special notice for other reasons, as well. Though President Biden designated it as a federal holiday last year, many states and other government entities have been slow to follow suit. But not New York. Here, city, county and state workers – as well as others – will enjoy a long weekend with their families and friends.

This year also marks the first time the Juneteenth festival has been held in person since 2019; the pandemic required virtual commemorations in 2020 and 2021. Those weary of Covid-related restrictions have another reason to celebrate – safely.

Finally, Juneteenth is yet another festival where Buffalo rises above other municipalities, with one of the largest such celebrations in the United States. It was founded by Buffalo’s Black federation, BUILD (Build Unity, Independence, Liberty and Dignity) in 1976.

The festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Western New Yorkers should accept the invitation offered by State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes last week: “You came when we were traumatized. Come while we celebrate.”

Visit buffalojuneteenth.com for more information on the weekend’s events.

