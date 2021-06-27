The Editorial Board: Judge’s ruling blocks cavalier effort to close two charter schools in Buffalo

A judge on Friday fixed what the Buffalo School Board broke – at least for now. State Supreme Court Justice Mark A. Montour issued an order Friday keeping open two charter schools that the School Board offhandedly tried to close, cavalierly depriving families of a valued resource without having even consulted them.
The School Board, living deep in the pocket of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, voted on March 31 to close Enterprise and Westminster charter schools on June 30. That gave parents of the schools’ 950 students no time to apply to other charter schools.
Montour, who had already issued a temporary restraining order against the district, followed up on Friday with a preliminary injunction that will keep the schools open for at least another year while the legal case proceeds. It’s a reprieve and it will do for now.
It’s no secret that neither the BTF nor the School Board supports charter schools in Buffalo. While parents see them as an option in a still underperforming district, they see them as a threat. Regardless, the School Board’s actions would have been unjustified in a typical year but were grossly inappropriate coming out of a terrible year of pandemic. The decision amounted to a misuse of public resources, including the expense of litigating the matter.
The School Board’s reasoning was that the schools weren’t performing well in math and English language arts. To its credit, the Board had previously put the schools on notice, but despite its assurances otherwise, didn’t consider the suffocating influence of the Covid-19 pandemic that shuttered most schools and severely complicated the task of educating students, regardless of the setting.
Even worse, Westminster’s performance wasn’t significantly different from those of the district’s traditional public schools – either the same or slightly better. And students in both schools risked being sent to a traditional public school with a worse record. That fact, alone, shouts the Board’s indifference to performance as an issue and suggests the decision was political.
The nine-member Board is stocked with candidates endorsed by the teachers union whose hostility to charter schools is well-known. It should come as no surprise then, that the School Board shares that antipathy. Its votes closing Westminster and Enterprise were 8-1 and 7-2 respectively. The schools never had a chance.
By contrast, the schools and their backers were optimistic going into court and it’s easy to see why. In winning the temporary restraining order earlier this month, lawyers for the schools argued that the board disregarded a number of state laws and regulations in their votes. These included failing to hold a hearing by Sept. 30 to solicit public comment about the schools’ applications to renew their charters. A serious school board would have understood that as a civic duty as well as a legal requirement.
Supporters of the school also argued that the Board violated the state Open Meetings Law, had discussed the charter schools’ fate in executive sessions on March 24 and 31, and did not review the matter in public session.
The disruption to students and their families would have been severe had these schools been forced to close under these circumstances. They rely not just on the education but on services the schools provide. Still, one of the advantages of charter schools is that they have to prove their worth or risk being closed. That remains true, as it should.
But charter schools need to be judged on reasonable standards that are predictable, understood and fairly applied. Decisions to close any charter school also need to take into account the ability of parents to adjust. It’s called due process.
If members of the School Board aren’t willing to do that – to treat charter schools and the families who support them with respect – then they don’t belong in those positions.
Their job is to improve the education of all city students, not to attack charter schools without cause. If these two schools need to do better – and they do – so does the Buffalo School Board.
