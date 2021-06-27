The Editorial Board: Judge’s ruling blocks cavalier effort to close two charter schools in Buffalo

A judge on Friday fixed what the Buffalo School Board broke – at least for now. State Supreme Court Justice Mark A. Montour issued an order Friday keeping open two charter schools that the School Board offhandedly tried to close, cavalierly depriving families of a valued resource without having even consulted them.

The School Board, living deep in the pocket of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, voted on March 31 to close Enterprise and Westminster charter schools on June 30. That gave parents of the schools’ 950 students no time to apply to other charter schools.

Montour, who had already issued a temporary restraining order against the district, followed up on Friday with a preliminary injunction that will keep the schools open for at least another year while the legal case proceeds. It’s a reprieve and it will do for now.

It’s no secret that neither the BTF nor the School Board supports charter schools in Buffalo. While parents see them as an option in a still underperforming district, they see them as a threat. Regardless, the School Board’s actions would have been unjustified in a typical year but were grossly inappropriate coming out of a terrible year of pandemic. The decision amounted to a misuse of public resources, including the expense of litigating the matter.