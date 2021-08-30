The Editorial Board: Judge’s nonsensical gag order violates his oath and serves no legal purpose

She may have been prescient. The man, who had pleaded guilty to sex crimes against four girls, was back in court last week because authorities say he failed by repeatedly viewing online pornography. Murphy expects to rule next month on whether the man violated the terms of his probation.

It seems plain that this individual needs help, and we hope he gets it. We don’t presume to suggest how Murphy should deal with him other than to observe that he committed crimes of sexual violence that need to be taken seriously. Listen to one victim:

“He told me if I stopped resisting, it wouldn’t hurt as bad,” the woman said in court on Wednesday. She said she remembers “a green plant I studied in the corner of (the defendant’s) bedroom as he raped me.”

But how Murphy handles the convict’s behavior is separate from the extrajudicial arrogance of his gag order, for which there was no legal justification. Judges do have that authority in some cases, before a verdict has been rendered, as a way to balance the public’s First Amendment rights to a free press and a defendant’s Sixth Amendment rights to a fair trial. But that’s not the situation here.