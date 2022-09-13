The Editorial Board: Judge in Great Northern case needs to allow for an appeal

It’s a countdown now.

Every day, the Great Northern grain elevator edges closer to its demise, as owner Archer Daniels Midland gathers its demolition equipment. Worse, because of a judge’s inaction, the building could be torn down before the structure’s defenders can mount an appeal to his ruling.

And yet, the mammoth industrial structure, built in 1897, is still standing. There is no apparent danger of collapse, in spite of an emergency demolition permit granted by the City of Buffalo after a Dec. 11, 2021 windstorm damaged the building’s brick façade.

That demolition order was upheld in State Supreme Court by State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo in January, but then, in April, an appellate justice agreed that Colaiacovo had erred in not permitting expert testimony from the plaintiffs, Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture.

In July, after hearing the Campaign’s testimony, Colaiacovo again ruled against it, upholding the permit. At this point, the Campaign would be pursuing another appeal and injunction, but it can’t. Because the judge has not dismissed the case, it remains in a type of limbo – even as ADM prepares to demolish the historic structure.

Having won one appeal, the Campaign feels it has a good chance of prevailing in appellate court a second time. It should get that chance, especially as only the technicality of the case’s official dismissal stands in the way of a second appeal. Due process matters. Colaiacovo needs to ensure that it isn’t withheld.

Great Northern is the last brick-enclosed steel structure elevator left in North America. Aficionados of the building, which was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003, have compared it to an Egyptian pyramid or a French cathedral. Frank Kowsky, SUNY Buffalo State emeritus professor of art history, called the possible destruction of Great Northern “the worst loss since the loss of the Larkin Administration Building,” designed by famed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Great Northern is a big deal and it shouldn’t go down before it has every legal chance it deserves. Expert after expert has come forward – including three who contributed op-eds to The News – testifying that the structure is not in danger of imminent collapse and that whatever damage exists, due to both nature and neglect, can be safely addressed.

Historic interior construction photographs – as well as multiple architects and engineers who revere the structure – confirm that Great Northern was engineered and built without needing any support from its exterior brick walls. The building is supported inside by thick cylindrical storage bins meant to be independent of the exterior.

This fervent support and reverence for a grain elevator is founded in Buffalo’s historic narrative. Great Northern was both an engineering marvel and a workplace for generations of Buffalonians. It helped move grain from the Midwest to New York, and, later, it inspired architects and historians, who found in it the beginnings of modern industrial design.

Students of the history of Buffalo can get information from listening to lectures or reading books. They can also take a walk along the Buffalo River and through the Old First Ward to see history firsthand in the form of this steel and concrete monument.

Sadly, these students may also learn about how historic monuments can be destroyed within a few months, with the knowledge and complaisance of the city that should be celebrating them. Buffalo’s mayor, Byron Brown, should be one of Great Northern’s most vocal supporters. Instead, he’s silent. Brown could have rescinded the demolition permit, its “emergency” designation having been effectively refuted by both testimony and the fact of the structure’s resilience. He did not.

We thought the days of cities and courts not recognizing the value – both aesthetic and economic – of historic preservation were done. Over and over, structures considered “hulks” and “eyesores” have been saved, restored and reused.

If that future is stolen from Great Northern, decades from now, its demolition will be named one of Buffalo’s big mistakes.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.