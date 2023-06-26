Buffalo is filled with treasures, and too many of them are inaccessible to the public. The reason? There hasn’t been an appropriate place to exhibit them.

The new Buffalo AKG Art Museum just went a long way toward increasing the accessibility of its magnificent holdings, and now it looks as though University at Buffalo is following suit.

Those who have never seen UB’s rich James Joyce collection – and may not have known it exists – will soon have a better opportunity to view at least a portion of the largest group of Joycean assets in the world.

With the help of $10 million from New York State, a Joyce museum is to be constructed in 5,000 square feet of Abbott Hall on UB’s South Campus. The design phase is planned to start at the end of 2023.

The choice of this site brings another landmark cultural resource within Buffalo’s city limits. It will be a subway ride away from another motherlode of literary riches, the downtown Buffalo & Erie County Public Library – with its Mark Twain Room, which displays pages from the original, handwritten copy of Huckleberry Finn – and the library’s large rare books collection, portions of which are usually on display.

The analogy to the AKG’s newly showcased collection of modern art is particularly appropriate. In 1922, when Joyce sought to publish his masterpiece, the novel “Ulysses,” he had to travel to Paris, where it was taken up by American bookseller Sylvia Beach. No British publisher would touch it.

They were not alone in being unable to see the value of trailblazing art.

In 1926, A. Conger Goodyear, board member of the then-Albright Art Gallery, put together a special fund with like-minded patrons to purchase Pablo Picasso’s “La Toilette” (1906) for the museum. When more conservative board members heard of this audacious purchase, Goodyear was voted off the board.

At that time, Picasso was about as popular with the Buffalo art establishment as Joyce was with British publishers. Now, this painting is a cornerstone of the AKG’s acclaimed modern collection.

Joyce and Picasso, both celebrated risk-takers, have found homes in Buffalo thanks to civic-minded patrons with vision.

Such was Oscar Silverman, a UB English professor who was in Paris in 1949 and saw an exhibit put on by friends of Joyce to help his family earn postwar income. Silverman consulted with UB Libraries Director Charles Abbott, and the university acquired a now-priceless collection for $10,000.

The presence of this collection is an invaluable educational boon both for scholars and the general public, and it has been sequestered on UB’s North Campus – where it must be seen by appointment – for far too long. Housed in UB’s Poetry Collection, on the fourth floor of Capen Hall, only small portions of the Joyce material has ever been on view, except for special exhibitions. Access to anything not on display is subject, necessarily, to protections and protocols.

When the new museum opens, visitors will be able to safely view pages from the original “Ulysses” manuscript; letters to Joyce from such figures as T.S. Eliot and Ernest Hemingway; and the original copybook containing “Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man,” among countless other items.

Buffalo has received yet another great gift.