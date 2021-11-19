The Editorial Board: Join the culture club to ensure WNY’s arts venues have a future

Economic stressors from the pandemic have affected culturals across the country. According to an American Alliance of Museums survey of more than 850 museum directors, a third said their museums were at risk of permanently closing. Three-quarters said their income fell an average of 40% last year.

Smaller- and medium-sized museums, which don’t have the generous endowments of larger institutions, are most vulnerable.

American Alliance of Museums President and CEO Laura Lott told National Public Radio that when a museum shuts down, it usually has to disperse its collections to other institutions, so it cannot pop back into business when conditions improve.

“Unlike a restaurant or a shop, which we would also hate to lose, but would, when economic times return ... probably come back in some form, once a museum closes, it’s closed forever, generally,” Lott said.

The shrinking of the in-person labor pool in Western New York, whether through resignations or working remotely, no doubt affects venues that host live entertainment. Someone working all day in a den in the suburbs may be less likely to drive downtown to a theater or music venue than the person working in the city.