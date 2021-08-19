The Editorial Board: Jeremy Zellner's conflicts of interest can't be ignored

One of those unprecedented victories belongs to Walton, the self-proclaimed democratic socialist. Zellner supported Brown prior to the primary, then pledged his backing to Walton after her June win.

In late June, Zellner said he was urging Brown to not mount a write-in campaign. “We’re with India Walton. She’s the Democratic nominee, and it’s important to respect the will of the voters,” Zellner said.

Brown, seeking a fifth term in office, is running a write-in effort and now his campaign is seeking to have his name placed on the ballot as an independent candidate.

The state Legislature this year, due to the primary being moved from September to June, changed the filing period for independent nominating petitions. They were due between May 18 and May 25, one month before the primary.

As an elections commissioner, Zellner rules on whether candidates check all the boxes to have their names on the ballot, for primaries or general elections. With New York’s byzantine election laws, the decisions are not always clear-cut. For the county Democratic chairman to decide which candidates appear on the ballot and which do not can make it appear that the process is rigged. That’s unacceptable in a system that depends on free and fair elections.