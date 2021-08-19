The Editorial Board: Jeremy Zellner's conflicts of interest can't be ignored

One of the referees for Mayor Byron W. Brown’s petition drive to get his name on the November ballot is Jeremy J. Zellner. The situation is another reminder that the two hats worn by Zellner are one too many.
Zellner serves as Erie County’s Democratic elections commissioner, working in tandem with Republican Ralph Mohr. Brown’s petition to have his name on the ballot as an independent, despite missing the state deadline to do so, will land in the lap of Zellner and Mohr.
Zellner also serves as chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee, whose job is to elect Democrats to office. That includes India B. Walton, the Democratic nominee for mayor who scored an upset win over Brown in the June 22 primary.
We don’t question Zellner’s integrity, but the inherent conflicts of interest are impossible to ignore. He and Mohr will hash out a decision on Brown’s petition together, but having Zellner be part of the process is like having an umpire work a New York Yankees game wearing a Yankees cap and getting to fill in the team’s lineup card.
Nate McMurray, the former Grand Island town supervisor who fell short in two bids for Congress, this spring started a petition on change.org calling for Zellner to resign. McMurray’s petition charges that Zellner “used party resources and his role as chairman to attack progressive candidates who won unprecedented victories despite his opposition.”
One of those unprecedented victories belongs to Walton, the self-proclaimed democratic socialist. Zellner supported Brown prior to the primary, then pledged his backing to Walton after her June win.
In late June, Zellner said he was urging Brown to not mount a write-in campaign. “We’re with India Walton. She’s the Democratic nominee, and it’s important to respect the will of the voters,” Zellner said.
Brown, seeking a fifth term in office, is running a write-in effort and now his campaign is seeking to have his name placed on the ballot as an independent candidate.
The state Legislature this year, due to the primary being moved from September to June, changed the filing period for independent nominating petitions. They were due between May 18 and May 25, one month before the primary.
As an elections commissioner, Zellner rules on whether candidates check all the boxes to have their names on the ballot, for primaries or general elections. With New York’s byzantine election laws, the decisions are not always clear-cut. For the county Democratic chairman to decide which candidates appear on the ballot and which do not can make it appear that the process is rigged. That’s unacceptable in a system that depends on free and fair elections.
As noted before in this space, Republicans don’t put up much of a fight over Zellner holding both offices because it leaves them the option to do the same. The mutual back-scratching in Western New York politics harks back to the days of men taking off their bowler hats to enter smoke-filled rooms. That’s why we end up with candidates for State Supreme Court who win cross-endorsements from the Democratic, Republican and Conservative parties so that they can run unopposed. Why should a candidate endure the indignities of an open race for office when they can win by kissing the ring of party chairmen?
These cozy arrangements give the upper hand to incumbents and party-favored candidates, making it more difficult for outsiders to break through.
As for the mayor’s petition to get his name on the ballot, Zellner is in a no-win situation politically. A decision in Brown’s favor would be seen as an affront to Walton, the Democrats’ endorsed candidate. Turning down Brown’s petition would invite suspicions of favoritism. Mohr will presumably be an equal partner in the ruling, and both will consult with the Election Board’s attorneys. After that it’s an almost sure bet that either the Brown or Walton campaign will go to court to challenge the decision.
We don’t begrudge anyone the right to earn some extra money through honest work, but Zellner’s two jobs are in ethical conflict with one another. Something has to give.