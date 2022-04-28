The Editorial Board: Jemal, Preservation Board do right in agreeing to resolve issues at Richardson

A construction kerfuffle at Buffalo’s Richardson complex may be less than it appears, but if so, it’s because the participants appear to be handling it in a way that acknowledges both the historic significance of the structure and the severe challenges of rescuing it.

And, yes, that’s happening in Buffalo, where contrarians have long reigned.

The problem – it doesn’t seem to be much of a conflict – arose as developer Douglas Jemal hurries to reopen the former Hotel Henry, which occupies the central portion of the sprawling complex, designed by famed American architect H.H. Richardson and opened in 1880 as the Buffalo State Asylum for the Insane.

The hotel, which opened in 2017, folded only four years later, as the pandemic smothered travel. Jemal, who has resuscitated many other comatose buildings around Buffalo, quickly stepped up and assumed the previous owner’s obligations, even though business was scarce.

“We could get no one else to assume those terms,” said Paul Hojnacki, chairman of the Richardson Olmsted Campus. “He’s paying rent and assuming the utility costs and is still months from having an income.”

Even more significantly, Jemal has agreed to take over restoration of the entire Richardson property, much of which is wracked by decay. That’s a huge win for Buffalo. Said Hojnacki: “We had no one locally, nationally or globally interested in developing these properties without us investing $20 million or more.”

It was against that hopeful backdrop that a hiccup – maybe a belch – occurred in the effort to reopen the hotel. Jemal’s company, Douglas Development, had proposed to build a porchlike structure called a porte-chochère, at the hotel’s front entrance. It acquired a permit from the city, even though the proposed work should have first triggered a review by the Buffalo Preservation Board. That was the fault not of Jemal, but the city, which cited confusion over different addresses at the site.

Regardless, the Preservation Board ordered a stop to the work so that the State Historic Preservation Office and the National Park Service can determine if the porte-cochère conforms to the requirements of a 50-year preservation covenant as well as those of prior historic tax credits used on the buildings.

At another time, and with another developer, that could have prompted anger and maybe produced a lawsuit. From Jemal, it drew a shrug. It was, he said, “something that got through the cracks.”

“We’re working through it, and we will work through it in a proper manner,” Jemal said.

In Buffalo, someone said that.

Jemal, who is also working to restore the Statler and has offered to buy the Great Northern grain elevator, has a passion for historic preservation and reuse. For that reason, it’s fair to trust that the problem at the Richardson complex was inadvertent. Jemal’s willingness to work out the issues underscores that conclusion.

In the meantime, Jemal hopes to reopen the hotel in June. His company is planning to re-create the building’s original wallpaper design that his team has discovered. That demonstrates a commitment to authenticity.

Some have observed, not unreasonably, that it might be risky to aggravate Jemal, who is remaking so much of Buffalo. That is particularly so, the thinking goes, given that Jemal alone has the interest and the money to take on the entire Richardson complex without demanding other public investment: Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.

Others wonder about the long-term implications of Jemal gathering up so many of the structures that are infused in Buffalo’s identity and critical to its future.

Regarding the former, it speaks to Jemal’s interest, ability and professionalism that those concerns were inapplicable. As to the latter, if that’s a problem, it’s a good one to have.

• • •

